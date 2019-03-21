The same week I biked with friends on the Gulf of Mexico coast, I had a trip planned to the east coast, and connected with the daughter of a former DeSoto resident. He’d mentioned Cindy loves to bike on the weekend, and I seized the opportunity to ride with someone who knows the area. We emailed and agreed on a 10:30 Saturday morning start time. I might have pushed for an earlier start, but knowing Cindy is a busy working mom with two young adult boys, agreed to her schedule. As it turned out, her friend Tracy joined us for the ride they try to do most Saturday mornings and then wrap the ride up with lunch. If you don’t know someone at your destination, a good way to connect with local cyclists is to look up area bicycle clubs.
We started out from North Ormond Beach and rode north along A1A. That’s about 175 miles or nearly four hours from downtown Arcadia. The area is mostly residential, no highrises, and just a few small businesses catering to beach-goers. The girls opted to ride on the sidewalk, and I followed suit. The sidewalk is broad in some areas, but narrows down, and at a few commercial spots parked cars forced us out into the roadway. Pedestrians, dog-walkers and other cyclists co-exist with friendly greetings—this is a beach town and everyone acts as if they’re on perpetual vacation. Traffic is light on the road, and drivers are courteous. Sand spills out onto the roadway in the north lane, so riding the sidewalk made sense. Dunes block view of the ocean along the way, but in places the higher sidewalk elevation allowed us glimpses of the ocean. There are only two north-south roads that run the length of the barrier island. John Anderson parallels the Halifax River portion of the Intracoastal Waterway, and has marked bike lanes in some areas—offering an alternative route from that which we took.
Just before the Volusia County line, we turned left on High Bridge Road and crossed over Smith Creek to the mainland. Part of a popular state bicycle trail, the route is marked with share-the-road signs, and we encountered several groups of cyclists going both directions. The road passes through an open marshy area and then curves into a tree shaded oak and palm hammock.
We turned south on Old Dixie Highway and rode past Bulow Creek State Park. Bulow Plantation Ruins Historic State Park is just to the north, where the crumbling coquina ruins of what was once a thriving sugar-cane, cotton, rice and indigo plantation remain. In 1821, Major Charles Wilhelm Bulow established the 2,200-acre plantation using slave labor. After his death, his son took over the plantation. On Jan. 11, 1836, the Seminoles burned Bulowville along with other plantations in the area. The cleared fields have been reclaimed by the forest, and the area looks much as it did before Europeans arrived.
As the road curves east toward Tomoka Basin and the Halifax River it enters Tomoka State Park. The park is noted for its extensive live oak hammock with arching limbs covered in Spanish moss, resurrection fern and green-fly orchids. Salt marshes adjacent to the rivers flourish with plant life and provide habitat, food and breeding grounds for many species. The park is a popular birding spot. Both state parks offer camping. My companions knew where to turn off to pick up a paved bike trail that cut us off from the road for an even quieter secluded ride. I know I’ll want to return to this area and explore more, maybe even bicycle-camp.
Entering the residential area again traffic picked up, but the road was still tree-shaded and traffic was light. Just before Granada Boulevard—State Road 40—we turned left into a parking area with access to a recreational area beneath the bridge, with fishing pier and paved walkways. Exiting on the south side brought us to the right lane of the bridge. The bridge has a protected pedestrian path and a marked bike lane. We dropped gears and pedaled to the top of the steep bridge in the lane, and then braked on the descent and made a left turn into our end of ride destination, Jimmy Hula’s Taco Shop where one of Cindy’s sons works. The ride was about 25 miles.
The next morning I went out solo from my daughter’s house in Daytona Beach and rode Peninsula Drive about 10 miles south to Ponce Inlet Lighthouse. Sunday morning traffic was light. Always a favorite spot to visit, I hadn’t planned to stop, but when the 175 feet tall red painted brick hulk loomed before me, I parked and paid the $7 admission fee to climb the 203 steps to the top for the panoramic view. The grounds contain several outbuildings all lovingly restored, with interesting displays about the site. Most arresting: a display of fragile crudely built vessels used by Cuban refugees from 1989 to 1994 to cross the 90 miles of open water between Cuba and Florida.
At a GlanceVolusia County Visitors Bureau, www.volusia.org
Bulow Creek State Park, www.floridastateparks.org
3351 Old Dixie Highway
Ormond Beach, Fla. 32174
Bulow Plantation Ruins Historic State Park, www.floridastateparks.org
3501 Old Kings Road
Flagler Beach, Fla. 32136
Tomoka State Park, www.floridastateparks.org
2099 North Beach Street
Ormond Beach, Fla. 32174
Ponce Inlet Lighthouse, ponceinlet.org/
To find a local bicycle club, floridabicycle.org
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.