It has been a rough week for the Lady Bulldogs softball team. After collecting just three hits against Port Charlotte, DeSoto traveled to Lemon Bay, and went home with a 10-0 loss and a no-hitter against them.
Freshman Ella Kraczewski fanned five and allowed just five base-runners throughout the game. She hit two, walked one and two Bulldogs reached on errors. The Bulldogs never got the ball out of the infield until the final three innings when they had one fly-out in each inning.
The Mantas jumped on starter Desarae Omar in the first inning when Bailey Grossenbacher led off with a long home run over the centerfield fence. They loaded the bases and a ball was hit to left for an apparent single, but it got past the leftfielder and rolled all the way to the fence. With the batter stopped at third, a throwing error allowed her to continue home to finish off a five-run inning.
DeSoto should have been down 2-0 in the fifth, but still trailed 5-0, as Omar held the Mantas in check. With a Manta runner on second due to a Bulldog error, a pop-up was caught, and when the runner broke for third, a bad throw across the diamond allowed her to score.
DeSoto had four more errors in the sixth to allow four runs to score and end the game early with the mercy rule at 10-0. The Bulldogs had eight errors in the game.
Games like this one are frustrating because with a better defense it could have been a 4-0 loss and not another mercy-rule loss. Everyone knows that the Bulldogs are rebuilding and games like this will help in the future as they learn from their mistakes.
The game is more than just “see the ball, hit the ball, field the ball and throw the ball.” It is a mental game that the team just has not caught on to yet.
An example of that aspect came in the final inning with the game ending run on third and just one out. The fielders should know that they have to move in for a play at the plate to keep the game alive, but none of them moved until coach Wallace brought them in. Getting a force at any base but home would end the game ... and that is exactly what happened.
The Lady Bulldogs have gotten better throughout the season, without a doubt. Several players have shown great improvement and that looks good for next year as the Bulldogs only have one senior on the team.
The game is based on three components. Offense, defense and pitching. If a team does all three well, they will win. Complete two of the three and it is a good chance a victory will follow. Anything less is likely to bring a loss. Against Lemon Bay, the pitching was good enough to win most games, but no hits and the eight errors will endure a loss every time.
As long as the team sticks together and really works hard, they will see the benefits next season. If they continue to keep a positive attitude and learn the fundamentals of the game along with the rules and even some of the terminology used in the game, there will be continued growth and with that will bring more success.
The loss dropped the team to an 8-10 record with a chance to still finish at .500 or better. That mark would be considered a good season and a strong step in the right direction to continued success.
So hang in there Bulldog fans, brighter days are ahead.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.