The DeSoto County girls basketball team tamed the Palmetto Tigers, 50-40, on senior night at Arcadia. Seniors playing their last home game included Qua Ridley, Carmen Cordero, Shamya Harris and Zakaria Burroughs.
It was a pair of juniors, however, that helped give the seniors a happy sendoff from their high school hoops careers. The two combined for 35 of the 50 points, with three other Bulldogs getting the final 15 points. Tanyah Smith, as she had done all year, led the Bulldogs with 27 points. Kieli Maybell was second with eight points.
Former coach Richard Koonce did the announcing for the game and called the first quarter a “defensive battle.” He was too kind with his words, as both teams were shooting cold and had plenty of turnovers. The score was just 7-1 after the first period ... with the Bulldogs on top.
That lead grew by 10 points at the break, 26-16. The game pretty much stayed at a 10-point spread throughout the remainder of the contest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.