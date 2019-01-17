Since Kathy and I retired and moved to Arcadia, I’ve heard the phrase “we take care of our own” more than once. It reminds me of how things were when I was a little boy. And that’s one reason why I’m so proud to be a part of this community. The Shop With a Cop holiday program is a perfect example of the pride we have in our town.
When Arcadia police Marshal Matt Anderson took over the department, one goal was having his officers more involved in the community. Arcadia Det. Sgt. Troy Carrillo in 2012 picked up the banner, pitched Shop With a Cop to Matt Anderson and Lt. Kevin Joens. It gives under-privileged kids a holiday shopping spree. It was received with open arms ... and the rest is history.
In its first year, Arcadia’s business community donated enough to take eight children Christmas shopping, each with a $50 giftcard. Walmart really stepped up the next year, donating enough resources to quadruple that number. The third year Anderson’s crew got creative with the Tip A Cop program. For one October weekend police work the floor as servers and food runners at Slim’s BBQ & Grill. It’s great fun and the place is spilling over with laughs and community spirit. Tips and extra donations go to Shop With A Cop. Tip A Cop last year brought in something like $15,000, an amazing amount, some from those outside our town.
Shop With A Cop funds last Christmas gave 50 kids a $100 gift card at Walmart and a $50 gift card to Winn-Dixie for a holiday dinner. Plus we gave a toy to every boy and girl at Imagination Station, the Children’s Choice Academ, and the Early Childhood Center, Troy Carrillo proudly recounted. In addition, cops on duty “pulled over” dozens of drivers seen wearing their seatbelts—and issued hundred of dollars in value of McDonald’s gift cards. And the officers spent hours at the Arcadia franchise buying breakfast for customers, inside the restaurant and for those in the drive-through lanes.
Sgt. Carrillo finds eligible kids through DeSoto schools to compile a Santa’s list. “We’re looking for all-around good kids; they don’t have to have the best grades or do anything special,” he explained of those chosen from each school.
He continued: “One of the most rewarding moments for me happened when a little girl I took shopping was picking out gifts for everyone but herself. I finally had to say ‘you have to pick out at least one toy for yourself,’ so she did.”
Last year some 500 kids benefited from Shop With A Cop. Programs like this not only make Christmas brighter for the children and create a bond with police officers, but it also allows a little girl to remind us how we should live our lives.
I can’t wait till next October, when Arcadia cops work nonstop to shop ‘til they drop with our kids. Look for another article then with details on how you can contribute. Good for you guys and gals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.