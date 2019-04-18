Senior right-hander Braden Steele in recent action gave up two first inning hits and then no-hit the Lemon Bay Mantas the rest of the way in a 92-pitch district win. The 4-0 win ended the Mantas 22-game district win streak dating to March 31, 2015, when the Bulldogs also gave them their last loss. Steele struck out eight and only allowed three balls to leave the infield after the first inning.
Steele threw a no-hitter earlier this year against Community Christian. He is working on the team triple crown—leading in batting average, RBIs and tied in team homers. In a game two nights later, Steele hit a first inning three-run homer for the margin in DeSoto’s 8-5 win over Fort Myers.
DeSoto coach Mike Klossner said, “Braden’s outing against a district opponent like Lemon Bay was as dominant as you’ll see. That’s why Braden has been called upon to pitch most of our district games.”
The Bulldogs travel to Lemon Bay tonight for the final district game. A win creates a three-way tie for the championship for DeSoto, along with Lemon Bay and Lake Placid.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.