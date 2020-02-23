OK, here is an interesting factoid about me — I have never said the “f” word in anger out loud. Not once in my entire life. And my co-workers know that I will yell “language” if I hear somebody cursing.

Why tell you all this? Well, the story at #1 this week focuses on a curse word and when that curse word was used — and who used it.

This involves Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office Corporal Jorg Doppelbauer. He made a comment on the police radio channel.

In response to a lieutenant going out of service, Doppelbauer allegedly replied, “Yea(h)... we don’t give a sh**.”

If you are like me, you winced when you read that a Sheriff’s deputy said something like that for everybody to hear. A dispatch operator heard the transmission and notified a supervisor, who obtained a copy of the recording and forwarded it to the corporal’s supervisor.

Those who heard the comment were interviewed later and said they didn’t take offense to the comment. But the Sheriff’s Office management did not feel it was appropriate.

Doppelbauer was dropped in rank to Deputy First Class and is on one year of disciplinary probation.

The investigation concluded, “The comment was directed toward another member of the agency, contained profanity, and was overheard by several Dispatch and Law Enforcement members. Some of these members were subordinates to Cpl. Doppelbauer and also new members of the Agency. These actions were not in line with the Mission Statement, Core Values, or Vision of the Sheriff’s Office and reflect negatively upon Cpl. Doppelbauer.”

There are some other details, which we’ll talk about in the Top Five list below:

1 Corporal demoted over sarcastic radio remarks

Doppelbauer

Then-Corporal Jorg Doppelbauer at an awards ceremony in 2014.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

There’s a rule of thumb that if you get caught doing something you should not have done, you should just admit to it right up front. Rip off the bandage, as they say.

But, according to the investigation, Doppelbauer initially denied saying the comment and told a supervisor maybe someone else keyed their radio when he was talking, but he later acknowledged he was trying to make a joke because he did not think the channel was monitored.

I’m guessing the discipline might have been a tad lighter if he had just admitted to it right up front and apologized.

You can read the full story at bit.ly/38DJU7x

NSghostcars013120a.jpg

North Port police officer Greg Pierce is assigned to the department’s Traffic Unit. He drives a ghost car on patrols. Sunset lighting gives the insignia a brighter look than is normal.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

2 Cop cars go stealth: Have you seen the new insignia appearing on local cruisers?

I saw this story during the editing process and I did not pick this as a Top Five possibility. But, by golly, thousands of you wanted to know about law enforcement vehicles that really don’t look like law enforcement vehicles during the day.

More and more, officers — including those in North Port and Charlotte County — are driving “ghost cars.”

As a trend, the stealth look is reflective-door badging, usually in the same color as the car, that in daylight is nearly invisible. You really have to look to see the emergency vehicle’s “ghost” insignia.

This seems to be a great way to catch speeders. A speeder will slow down if the person sees a cop car. But if the speeder thinks it’s just another car on the side of the road, he’ll keep speeding.

As you can probably guess, some people love the “ghost cars,” while others aren’t as happy. I’m guessing that’s why this story is in the Top Five. No doubt, many of you have shared this story. I will be curious to see if this pops into the top five next week.

To read the complete story, visit bit.ly/326gUT8

3 Murdock Village takes shape. West Port builders commit to first homes, $200K-$300K

When we published a story showing where the first homes are going to be built in Murdock Village, thousands of you opened that story to see the map. I do have to wonder how many of you forwarded this story to friends up north to show them where they can move in the future.

Prices could range from the low $200,000s to the mid-$300,000s, Kolter said in a press release. The section called The Shores will be gated with resort-style amenities, including its own pool and clubhouse. No apartment-style homes were listed in this first phase.

There are a ton more details in the story. You can read it at: bit.ly/39T3Y65

ESsundaymarket020720b

Mark Homer and wife Jacqueline hunt for antioxidant-rich chaga mushrooms in New York and sell them in Florida during season.

 SUN PHOTO BY SUE WADE

4 Englewood’s Sunday farmer’s market — much more than fruits and veggies

ESsundaymarket020720a

Judi Jenkins and Bill Lundgren started their public charity, Life Realized, in mid-2019. Their Sunday farmers market opened in January.

 SUN PHOTO BY SUE WADE

Because I write this column every week, my co-workers always joke with me on what may be in the Top Five. They know that all of you like stories about restaurants and even grocery stores. When we published a story about the Englewood Farmer’s Market, somebody nudged me and said, “It’s not a restaurant but it is about food. I bet it will be in the Top Five.”

And he was right. Writer Sue Wade gives you an idea of how eclectic the Englewood Farmer’s Market has become. As the headline says, the market is more than just food. There is entertainment and more. I can see why this market is becoming so popular. I particularly appreciate the first paragraph to the story, where the writer’s artistry with words is on full display, It says:

“Englewood’s Sunday secret is starting to leak out on tendrils of applewood barbecue smoke.”

Nice. To get all the details on this destination event, visit bit.ly/39JRX2H

Arredondo Pointe illustrations

Lost Lagoon Development shared this illustration in January of how the downtown it plans to build in 2021 will look. The water park to be constructed starting this year and an amphitheater is also planned.

 IMAGE PROVIDED

5 Lost Lagoon to spread Murdock purchases over four years

I want my water park. And I think thousands of you do, too.

When the developers of Lost Lagoon first presented their plan for homes and for commercial property, they also said they were going to build a large water park — kind of like what you see in Orlando. That seemed to catch the attention of everybody.

So, when we ran a story last week that the developer now wants to buy the land over four years — instead of all at once — the story got thousands of views. I’m sure there are people who perhaps were thinking of moving there but my gut tells me that most of the readers wanted to know the future of the water park.

The short answer is: We don’t know.

To see why the developer wants to buy land in phases and to learn other details, read the story at bit.ly/2wx3x2T

Ronald Dupont Jr. is the digital editor for Sun Newspapers. You can reach him at ronald.dupont@yoursun.com.

