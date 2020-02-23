OK, here is an interesting factoid about me — I have never said the “f” word in anger out loud. Not once in my entire life. And my co-workers know that I will yell “language” if I hear somebody cursing.
Why tell you all this? Well, the story at #1 this week focuses on a curse word and when that curse word was used — and who used it.
This involves Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office Corporal Jorg Doppelbauer. He made a comment on the police radio channel.
In response to a lieutenant going out of service, Doppelbauer allegedly replied, “Yea(h)... we don’t give a sh**.”
If you are like me, you winced when you read that a Sheriff’s deputy said something like that for everybody to hear. A dispatch operator heard the transmission and notified a supervisor, who obtained a copy of the recording and forwarded it to the corporal’s supervisor.
Those who heard the comment were interviewed later and said they didn’t take offense to the comment. But the Sheriff’s Office management did not feel it was appropriate.
Doppelbauer was dropped in rank to Deputy First Class and is on one year of disciplinary probation.
The investigation concluded, “The comment was directed toward another member of the agency, contained profanity, and was overheard by several Dispatch and Law Enforcement members. Some of these members were subordinates to Cpl. Doppelbauer and also new members of the Agency. These actions were not in line with the Mission Statement, Core Values, or Vision of the Sheriff’s Office and reflect negatively upon Cpl. Doppelbauer.”
There are some other details, which we’ll talk about in the Top Five list below:
1 Corporal demoted over sarcastic radio remarks
There’s a rule of thumb that if you get caught doing something you should not have done, you should just admit to it right up front. Rip off the bandage, as they say.
But, according to the investigation, Doppelbauer initially denied saying the comment and told a supervisor maybe someone else keyed their radio when he was talking, but he later acknowledged he was trying to make a joke because he did not think the channel was monitored.
I’m guessing the discipline might have been a tad lighter if he had just admitted to it right up front and apologized.
You can read the full story at bit.ly/38DJU7x
2 Cop cars go stealth: Have you seen the new insignia appearing on local cruisers?
I saw this story during the editing process and I did not pick this as a Top Five possibility. But, by golly, thousands of you wanted to know about law enforcement vehicles that really don’t look like law enforcement vehicles during the day.
More and more, officers — including those in North Port and Charlotte County — are driving “ghost cars.”
As a trend, the stealth look is reflective-door badging, usually in the same color as the car, that in daylight is nearly invisible. You really have to look to see the emergency vehicle’s “ghost” insignia.
This seems to be a great way to catch speeders. A speeder will slow down if the person sees a cop car. But if the speeder thinks it’s just another car on the side of the road, he’ll keep speeding.
As you can probably guess, some people love the “ghost cars,” while others aren’t as happy. I’m guessing that’s why this story is in the Top Five. No doubt, many of you have shared this story. I will be curious to see if this pops into the top five next week.
To read the complete story, visit bit.ly/326gUT8
3 Murdock Village takes shape. West Port builders commit to first homes, $200K-$300K
When we published a story showing where the first homes are going to be built in Murdock Village, thousands of you opened that story to see the map. I do have to wonder how many of you forwarded this story to friends up north to show them where they can move in the future.
Prices could range from the low $200,000s to the mid-$300,000s, Kolter said in a press release. The section called The Shores will be gated with resort-style amenities, including its own pool and clubhouse. No apartment-style homes were listed in this first phase.
There are a ton more details in the story. You can read it at: bit.ly/39T3Y65
4 Englewood’s Sunday farmer’s market — much more than fruits and veggies
Because I write this column every week, my co-workers always joke with me on what may be in the Top Five. They know that all of you like stories about restaurants and even grocery stores. When we published a story about the Englewood Farmer’s Market, somebody nudged me and said, “It’s not a restaurant but it is about food. I bet it will be in the Top Five.”
And he was right. Writer Sue Wade gives you an idea of how eclectic the Englewood Farmer’s Market has become. As the headline says, the market is more than just food. There is entertainment and more. I can see why this market is becoming so popular. I particularly appreciate the first paragraph to the story, where the writer’s artistry with words is on full display, It says:
“Englewood’s Sunday secret is starting to leak out on tendrils of applewood barbecue smoke.”
Nice. To get all the details on this destination event, visit bit.ly/39JRX2H
5 Lost Lagoon to spread Murdock purchases over four years
I want my water park. And I think thousands of you do, too.
When the developers of Lost Lagoon first presented their plan for homes and for commercial property, they also said they were going to build a large water park — kind of like what you see in Orlando. That seemed to catch the attention of everybody.
So, when we ran a story last week that the developer now wants to buy the land over four years — instead of all at once — the story got thousands of views. I’m sure there are people who perhaps were thinking of moving there but my gut tells me that most of the readers wanted to know the future of the water park.
The short answer is: We don’t know.
To see why the developer wants to buy land in phases and to learn other details, read the story at bit.ly/2wx3x2T
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.