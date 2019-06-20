Summertime, and the livin’ is easy. At least that’s how that old 1930s Gershwin classic starts out. I don’t know about easy, but here in southwest Florida I think we need to change the name of the season from summer to simmer.
Simmertime is more like it, right?
Summer always reminds me of the beach. Or at least memories of the beach. Once upon a time in another millennium, yours truly and friends used to hit the beach nearly every weekend when the heat was on, to frolic in the surf, feed seagulls, perfect our Frisbee tosses, fry like bacon, and of course, suck in our bellies when the gals walked by.
Of Florida’s 1,200 coastal miles, nearly 700 of them are beaches, so how could we not go? Living in the south-central part of the state, it was just 100 miles to the east coast, and a mere 60 to the west, and we loaded up and left the local swamps and sloughs and headed for the salt air and sunshine.
I will admit that when the movie “Jaws” came out in 1975, our local river and creeks suddenly looked a lot more appealing and safer. Give me gators and moccasins any old day! Eventually, we did wind up wading back in, since nobody we knew ever got chomped to death. But we still found ourselves listening for that scary shark music.
Another thing we were aware of and on the lookout for was the undertow that can grab you and drag you out to sea, if you’re not careful. Thankfully, we didn’t lose anybody to that, but I’ve heard terrifying stories of some who nearly drowned. The worst thing that ever happened to us was having the walk across the hot sand to get to where it was wet. Your choices were: 1) Stride right through it and pretend your feet weren’t on fire, in case any pretty girls were watching, or 2) Hot-foot it all the way, screaming like you were on a bed of coals. Sad to say, I fell into the second group more often than not.
I wasn’t one to lay out on a towel, trying to get a tan like some of my friends were. I’d been sunburned enough to know that was no fun, plus I’d had my hide tanned enough from butt whoopings. I was happier playing in the water, while listening for shark music. Some friends have paid for their sun worship since then, having chunks of their skin froze or burned off, or sliced away. Fry now, pay later, I used to say.
I pale in comparison to many old friends, in more ways than one. My legs are like glow sticks that are best encountered if you’re wearing sunglasses. Or maybe a welder’s shield. I never did have what some call a beach body. Mine was more like a bleached body. Still is.
The beach isn’t a place I frequent anymore. To tell you the truth, I don’t believe I’ve waded out into salt water in over 30 years. I was just as happy to spend hot days in Peace River here, or in creeks with names like Horse, Joshua, and Hawthorn. There’s a wide spot on the latter creek east of Nocatee we called the Clay Pits, though many of us referred to it as Nocatee Beach. We even had a swimming hole called Dead Dog that many will remember. All that came and went as well, and all the old swimming holes are behind fences and gates now, sad to say.
Sometimes I think about those old times, leaping off high embankments or trestles, or out of trees, into the flowing tea-colored water with sandy bottoms. Sometimes we floated down the river on innertubes for miles, and sometimes we camped along the waterways. Then there were the rope swings, and now and then, a cable stretched from bank to bank to ride across holding a handle attached to a pulley. There were mud fights, skinny-dipping adventures, shark teeth to find, and giant biting horseflies to kill.
I wouldn’t trade the fun we had at the beaches or swimming holes for anyone else’s memories that I can think of. Yes, we enjoyed it often and created so many memorable times, but did so not knowing it would ever come to an end.
So may we all not only cherish such recollections, but do our best to create new precious moments for our children and grandchildren to remember someday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.