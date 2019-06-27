Have you ever thought of yourself as a conduit? You know, a means of channeling or conveying something? Well, we all are, whether we realize that or not. And like most things, it can be used for good and bad.
I opt for good.
We can channel most anything, but today I want to focus on family history. It’s fun and interesting to research names and dates in cemeteries and historical documents and records, but when all is said and done, that’s pretty much all you have—names and dates. The question is, who were they, really?
First and foremost, write or record anything you can think of about yourself, then do the same about your parents. Take it to the next generation after that with your grandparents. Interview them and record that. Ask them about their parents and grandparents, and for any information they remember hearing about your ancestors.
Some sample topics include where they were born, what their ancestors did for a living, maiden names, where they came from originally, civic involvement, hobbies, quirks, habits, religious affiliations, where they’re buried, and so much more. In doing this, you’ll get a more well-rounded picture of who they were, and a deep sense of who you are.
This takes months or years, plus patience, so get busy now. Once you’ve exhausted every avenue and have collected and cataloged all you can think of, now focus on future generations. Take time to talk to your children and grandchildren about your own life, the lives of your parents and grandparents, and others. Show them family photographs. And be sure to identify your photos with names, dates, locations, and more. If you don’t, the day will come when nobody knows who the photos are of and they become an unfortunate casualty of your neglect.
Your children may not have had a chance to meet your parents or grandparents, but by involving them in family history, they will get a glimpse of them through you that will otherwise be lost. Family anecdotes are usually pretty interesting, and while they may not be grand adventures, they are equally important in defining the generations, past and present.
I’ve enjoyed digging around in my family’s past, and luckily no horse thieves, carpetbaggers, or other unsavory characters have surfaced. At least not yet.
Everything you find won’t be fun and wonderful, but it will all be important as pieces of the puzzle. There’ll always be some missing, but you should be able to find enough to paint a fairly decent family portrait, history-wise. And you’ll be surprised how close a project like this can make a family grow.
You can do most all this online, swapping information, documents, and photos with family members and other sources. Then it’s easy to preserve them on CDs to enjoy and share. But very importantly, always make extra copies to store in a fireproof container or bank safe-deposit box.
This sounds like a major undertaking, and it is. But the joy you’ll receive by collecting and recording all this will be worth it. And to the future generations of your family, it’ll be priceless. Happy hunting!
