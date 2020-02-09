I was sitting in the newsroom when we started hearing the first reports of police responding to a possible armed person near L.A. Ainger Middle School.
That caught our attention, but early on, our attitude was, “This must be a false alarm.”
It wasn’t.
There really was an armed man walking near L.A. Ainger Middle School and Vineland Elementary. The schools are next to each other.
But this “armed” man had a pellet gun and was hunting iguanas.
A homeowner in the area had hired him to kill iguanas on her property. But he had walked beyond that property, and an alert bus driver called police about this very suspicious man. (If this had been a real bad guy, that bus driver likely would have saved lives.)
I gotta say, it was real impressive to hear the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office descend on the area with not only their deputies but officers from other areas, too.
If I had one complaint, it was that information was not getting to parents. We knew what was going on because we had the police scanner in our newsroom. But parents did not.
I would encourage the Sheriff’s Office to work on getting more info to parents, even if it’s just morsels. Anything is better than nothing when you think your child is in danger.
OK, here are the Top Five stories (with a bonus link for the #1 story).
1 Vineland, LA. Ainger cleared from lockdown, students released, suspect in custody
This somewhat false alarm actually presented the Sheriff’s Office with a new challenge. How do you lock down a school when kids are already sitting on school buses, waiting to be taken home?
Apparently, the answer is to get them off the buses and into a secure location.
By the way, we actually got to speak with the iguana hunter a day after the incident and got his take on how he felt when police found him, ordered him to get on the ground and then handcuffed him.
You can read his account at: bit.ly/372WyuS
And you can read the original breaking news story, which we kept updating into the night, at: bit.ly/31mVvVF
2 What will become of Lucky’s locations?
I know our readers love stories about grocery stores and restaurants but I was so happy when we didn’t have such a story at #1 again. But, by golly, our story on the closing of Lucky Market stores made a real push to be #1 and came within a few hundred pageviews of pulling it off.
The original story we wrote on the stores closing came in at #1 last week. And this week, our follow-up on what will happen to the Lucky’s Market locations came in at #2.
In this story, you will learn what two major grocery stores are thinking of buying some of the locations (or have already bought them).
To get all the details, visit: bit.ly/385gONO
3 Police investigate dead body on Sumter
When we get what we believe is very important news that we think you should know right away, we post it on our websites as “breaking news.”
When we do that, a red strip appears at the top of our websites with the headline to the breaking news. We also send out an email alert for those of you who have signed up for email breaking news alerts at:
Why tell you all this? Well, the story coming in at #3 is literally only two paragraphs long. But if you live in North Port and see a headline that says a dead body has been found alongside a major road, you are going to click on that story.
But instead of me sending you to that short story, I figured you’d want to read the follow-up story that identifies the man and possibly why he was there.
You can read it at: bit.ly/2txoMQZ
4 Report: Suspect shoots, then taunts victim
I always tell people to never say, “That will never happen here.” Because it can.
Take a look at what happened last week in this story coming in at #4. Here is the first paragraph: After firing his pistol four times at a man outside Over the Bridge Nightclub in Port Charlotte, Kevin Laguerre allegedly stood over his body and shouted, “Y’all thought I was playin’!”
The man he shot died. And now Laguerre has been charged with second-degree murder and is in jail on a $1 million bond.
To see how all this happened and who else was charged for helping him get away from the scene of the crime, read the story at: bit.ly/2RWZTrd
5 Man on mower dies after being hit by car
This story had some personal meaning to me. I once was mowing my front yard and some motorist actually went slightly off the road and nearly hit me. Worse, they never stopped — leaving me there, trying to catch my breath.
In the incident that ran in our newspapers last week, the man on the mower was killed when his machine collided with a white Chevrolet Malibu on Casa Grande Drive, just a few blocks off Gulfstream Boulevard.
The photo with the story tells you everything that I cannot say.
You can read the story at: bit.ly/2Ord2qp
Please be careful out there.
A quick note about our websites
If you are a regular visitor to our websites, you might have noticed “sponsored content” appearing in the news feeds on the home page.
Businesses have paid for the sponsored content. That is why we mark it as such in a blue box. We want you to know the difference.
This is actually very good news because it means we get so many pageviews that sponsored content is now an option for us. You don’t have to read it, of course.
But some of it is quite interesting.
