Dekoda Johnson graduated from DeSoto County less than a year ago. But she has stepped right into college life and super competitive softball with no problem.
The third baseman for the Miami Dade Sharks was hitting cleanup against the number one team in the country when the Sharks visited Florida Southwestern State recently. The Buccaneers at last count were 31-0 for the season.
“My college experience so far has been amazing and definitely life-changing,” Johnson said. “Coming to Miami Dade and being a part of something like this ... has been amazing.”
Gina De Aguero is the head coach for the Sharks in her seventh season. She speaks highly of Johnson.
“I knew she’d make the transition from high school to college. She’s a baller. She got off to a hot start and then slowed down a bit ... but she’s focused more now than ever. She’s a ballplayer. It’s a very long season and the hardest part for all players is to be ready physically and mentally. We’ve got the long bus ride and then we play two today, so that is hard for everybody ... but Dekoda has handled it very well.”
Johnson has fit in well with her teammates. Before the game in Fort Myers while doing warmups, for instance, there were always a couple of players hanging around Johnson. She has been the kind of young lady that attracts a crowd, and it has continued into college.
“My team is the best. When it comes down to it, these girls are my family. I hope we continue to battle and have an amazing season. I love my Sharks,” said Johnson.
There were about a dozen DeSoto County fans in the stands to watch Johnson and her teammates take on the Buccaneers. That was important.
“When I saw my DeSoto fans in the stands, it warmed my heart,” she said. “That is home, they are home to me and I will never forget them. For them to come that far to watch me play ball meant a lot to me.”
And while the Sharks were unable to stop the Buccaneers in either game of the doubleheader, they made the second game close—the Buccaneers scored late to win 6-3 after taking the first game, 11-1. Playing the best in the country didn’t worry Johnson.
“I was just excited to get out there and play softball. To me, they were just another team on the schedule,” she said.
