After the school year and all the parties have ended, I have the difficult task of deleting all of my sports photos from my computer taken during the school year. The number of photos would be too many to keep on file, and I need to make room for the future school year with all of the excitement that will bring.
I have been invited to attend graduation many years, but I never have. It is sometimes difficult to say good-bye to athletes that I have become friends with over the past three or four years. I prefer to remember them as they were, whether on a field, court or diamond.
Some former athletes I will never see again, while others will show up to various games and remember their glory years. All of them say the same thing: “I wish I could go back and play just one more season ... or even just one more game.”
I’ve gotten to know many athletes over the years and have thought, “If I was in school, this is one of the guys I’d hang out with.” I am attracted to the athletic and high energy, lively spirit kind of athlete, but I know that is the easy person to get to know.
I try to remember to sit with an athlete who may not be the best player on the team or maybe is quiet and doesn’t talk much. I try to talk with some of the “less popular” athletes just to let them know that there is somebody who cares about them too, even though they aren’t one of the “big men on campus.” With all that is going on in this world, sometimes all kids need is to talk to somebody and let them know that somebody cares about them.
Spending the games in the dugouts and locker rooms, I have gotten to know many of the Bulldog athletes quite well. I have heard things that have made me laugh and I have seen the tears fall when a tough game is lost. These are good kids that are being raised in DeSoto County. Whatever the parents and coaches are doing, keep it up. It is working.
While I can remember when all of these photos were taken, it is good to go over them one last time. These are just a few of the photos that bring back memories to me. I hope you enjoy the walk down memory lane too.
