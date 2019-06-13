Arcadian photographer and sometime travel writer Priscilla McDaniel road-tripped Florida with her sister, Diane. The women documented their travels over May, Diane visiting from New Hampshire and ride-sharing with her older sister. The first part of the story ended with the women leaving Arcadia for Okeechobee. (Butch is Priscilla’s husband, Paco her pet dog)
First stop was the Seminole Brighton Casino; I won $70 and sis won $100. We left happy, which isn’t something we normally do.
Then we went to Kissimmee Prairie State Park, and if you’ve never been and you love nature, the prairie is the place to see. We drove in and immediately the meadowlarks were in song. Not much farther we saw a caracara, one of my favorite birds, and several red-winged blackbirds. Then came the deer—a lot of deer—the grass so high you had to really pay attention to spot them. We also saw a momma turkey with several little ones following her. Butch and I used to camp a lot at Kissimmee Prairie. It’s a fantastic place at dusk—we’d hop in the truck and drive the five-mile road to the entrance, turn around and drive back toward the trailer ... and all the creatures are out and about. I’ve seen burrowing owls, lots of snakes, barred owls, nighthawks, hogs, bobcats, panther, Eastern diamondback rattlesnakes and deer!
The sunset and sunrises are magnificent. If you camp and you’ve never been, I highly recommend you do the Kissimmee Prairie! It’s also Diane’s favorite place to camp. She gets up early, eats breakfast, grabs her camera and she and Paco go for a hike. First thing she captures is a marvelous sunrise. They come back in a couple of hours when Paco is tired! While staying in Okeechobee we went to Lion Country Safari, another place we’ve both been before, and we love it there. Shortly after entering the park we spot a rhino ... and he or she didn’t want us being there. A ranger had to rescue us. When we were done with the park itself and were going to see the birds, it started with the thunder and lightning ... so no flamingos. We had to lower our windows a little to get some photos. The rain was actually welcomed, as it cleaned those nasty love bugs off the window.
Left Okeechobee the next day and went to Fort Pierce on Florida’s east coast at the end of State Road 70. Butch and I once called it home. I loved it there, especially the fishing at Jetty Park and in White City Park. Took Diane to Fort Pierce Inlet State Park and showed her where I snapped my award-winning photo in the Florida state parks photo contest. I actually won a year’s pass to all Florida parks; second place the next year, which was a passport book stamped by every park.
Anyway, I showed Diane how to capture a crab photo. We put our towels down on the sand, covered our heads with our hats to watch for crabs coming out of their holes. BINGO ... out they came. They didn’t see us and we got the award-winning photos we wanted. I had to swear her to secrecy. (LOL) We had dinner at Chuck’s Seafood Restaurant. And it was just like I remembered it to be. The next day we were off to Merritt Island and nearby Viera Wetlands. Sadly, Viera was closed and Merritt was a bust ... not much to see there this time of year. But we know what it’s like in season and won’t complain.
We arrived refreshed in Arcadia again, went to bed early, then repacked for the last leg of the journey to Florida’s east coast. We were on our way to Ellie Schiller Homosassa Springs Wildlife State Park, Tarpon Springs, Rainbow Springs, and the boat ride at Silver Springs. We stayed in Tarpon Springs—I love Greek pastry and eating at Dimitri’s on the Water; the sponges are nice too.
At our stop in Homosassa, Diane and I watching the hippo swimming thought we heard a roar. I didn’t remember any lions here. Sis, it’s the gators, Diane said. Get your camera ready, I scream! Five gators are standing on all fours, mouths open, groaning. The gator that started the symphony got into the shallow water and headed toward the four on the other side of the pond. National Geographic, here we come. He swam over to the smaller of the gators, put his head under its mouth, like its trying to get underneath it but can’t. Tried it several more times, gave up and went back to where it came from. What the heck was that, we asked each other. I’m thinking it’s a failed attempt, sis. We were this close to traveling to the Congo on assignment!
We left smiling and I was happy, because twice at Myakka I witnessed this same thing.
Our last trip was to Punta Gorda and Fishermen’s Village. We ate clam rolls and took a dolphin cruise with the King Fisher Fleet and Capt. Rickey Duet and his mates Brad and Brenda. The captain had mentioned that conditions weren’t perfect for spotting dolphins, but that he’d do his best. He’s a man of his word ... and my sister was happy to be taking pictures of the dolphins beside the boat. I need to take my grandson Chris aboard this cruise this summer. The captain welcomes kids at the helm and to take pictures with him while they drive the boat. They also furnish a captain’s hat to make it look official. Nice bunch of people!
Diane and I covered a lot of miles, drank lots of water, dodged the sun as much as we could, laughed and enjoyed each other’s company over four weeks in May. We all need to spend more time with our families. It puts things in perspective. Life is good!
