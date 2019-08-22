I’ve always heard anything can be abused, misused, overused, underused, and just plain ol’ used, and I’ve never had a reason not to believe that. In fact, I still don’t. Today we consider the misuse of a particular electronic device that seems to be nothing short of a life support system to most everybody—the cellphone.
Kids today wonder how we lived without it back in the day, while we adults wonder if kids today would survive if it all suddenly just went away.
We did, but they might not.
Anyhow, cellphones are a great thing, for the most part. They allow people to text one another, enjoy social media, navigate travel, take and share photos, define curiosities via Google, listen to music, calculate problems, monitor the weather, tune guitars, chat with friends, tweet contacts, dazzle others via Instagram, look up recipes, maintain their personal calendar, be monitored by Big Brother, you name it.
Why, some people even use the app that serves as a telephone once in a blue moon. Imagine that.
Folks use their phones to record all sorts of stuff; short videos to send to others or to post on social media, and that’s a good thing. It can even be helpful in many instances, as well as fun. Great way to keep in touch with loved ones far away, letting them see your world and hear your voice. Especially where grandchildren are concerned, right? Amazing way to keep current.
Today, I’m not talking about that aspect of it, but about how it can sometimes be used for one thing when it should’ve been used for another. I know, that sounds weird, and it took me a few minutes to try to word that last sentence.
Case in point: A particular structure belonging to a great old friend of mine recently caught fire and, of course, that drew a crowd. Neighbors and passersby flocked to see it, and some merely followed the rising smoke out of curiosity. The thing is, many whipped out their phones to record the fire, instead of using them to call 9-1-1 to report the fire. That didn’t happen in time, and the structure was a complete loss. It was a small trailer where my buddy’s uncle used to live, and might’ve been saved, had someone thought to put in a call to the fire department, rather than just recording the disaster on their phone. As a result, the firetrucks came much too late and it was a total loss.
That has me thinking, what if a boat was sinking and people on the shore were so fascinated by it that they recorded it on their phones to share later? What if it was someone drowning, or a shark attack? I can easily see in my mind cellphones being whipped out to capture the excitement.
What have we become, a nation of Facebook reporters dying to get the scoop so we can show all our friends what we saw? I know, there’s a natural curiosity that will draw attention to such events, like driving past a wreck and not being able to look away. Who hasn’t done that? And if you’re seeing the same social media posts that I am, somebody is always wanting information on what they’ve heard or saw around town. They want names and details. They want to be the first to report it, so they can read all the comments on the threads they post.
And there’s an audience for all that. There always has been, especially in small, rural communities where everyone either knows most everybody, is kin to them, or at least knows of their family. Often the concern is genuine, and often it’s just plain old nosiness. Human nature, I suppose, and that ain’t going away no time soon.
But getting back to the incident, everybody on social media seemed to have their own version or interpretation of what happened. That paled in comparison with what they thought might be the reasons for the disaster in the first place. And so, of course, there were differing opinions bantered around in the chat threads by those who were affected and knew the truth, as well as those dying to add their two cents and stir the pot a little.
I wasn’t there, nor do I know everybody who got in on the heated discussions. Like with everything else, everybody has a reason for what they say and for what they believe. That’s an inalienable right in my mind. But the fact of the matter is that emergency services were not summoned in a timely manner. Whatever happened to reporting emergencies as soon as possible, rather than anxiously shooting an instant home movie on your cellphone?
Who knows? It might be your house on fire next time, with an army of Facebook paparazzi capturing the moment, rather than calling for help. If that’s their only concern, they might as well bring marshmallows to toast and take a selfie with the fire in the background.
The bottom line is, let’s do what we can to look out for one another, be it friend or stranger. Be vigilant, but be helpful.
