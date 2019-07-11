Our western world has forgotten that God once spoke to people through dreams and visions. Yet through the years, I have listened to countless dreams and visions that have shed light on the paths of people, both ordinary and famous.
Having just celebrated the birth of our republic, I invite you to reflect on the vision George Washington received at Valley Forge, winter 1777.
After you read it, decide for yourself: What was its overriding message? What will you learn from it? Does our country have a divine destiny?
Three great perils
Washington’s army had suffered several reversals. The situation was desperate. Morale was at an all-time low. Food was scarce. Soldiers were sick and dying from disease. Many had no shoes.
Historical records show Washington repeatedly called upon God for deliverance and victory. Remember the painting of Washington kneeling in prayer in the snow-covered woods of Valley Forge? Sustained by his reliance on the Almighty and belief in Divine Guidance, he was confident God would lead him to victory.
Here is the vision in Washington’s words (condensed for brevity and clarity):
“This afternoon something seemed to disturb me. Looking up, I beheld a singularly beautiful female. So astonished was I, … I did not think, I did not reason, I did not move.”
First great peril—Revolutionary War?
“Presently I heard a voice saying, ’Son of the Republic, look and learn,’ while my visitor extended her arm eastwardly. I beheld a heavy white vapor at some distance rising … Before me lay spread out all the countries of the world — Europe, Asia, Africa and America.
“I beheld a dark, shadowy being, like an angel, floating in mid-air, between Europe and America. Dipping water out of the ocean, he sprinkled some upon America with his right hand, while with his left hand he cast some on Europe. Immediately a cloud raised from these countries, and joined in mid-ocean … moved slowly westward, until it enveloped America … I heard the smothered groans of the American people.”
Second great peril — Civil War?
“A second time the angel dipped water from the ocean, and sprinkled it out as before. The dark cloud was then drawn back to the ocean … I cast my eyes upon America and beheld villages and towns and cities springing up.
“I heard the voice say, ’Son of the Republic, the end of the century cometh, look and learn’ … from Africa I saw an ill-omened specter approach our land … inhabitants set themselves in battle array against each other.
“I saw a bright angel … bearing the American flag which he placed between the divided nation, and said, ‘Remember ye are brethren.’ Instantly the inhabitants … united around the National Standard.”
Third great peril—?
“Again I heard the voice saying ‘Son of the Republic, look and learn.’ This dark, shadowy angel … blew three distinct blasts; and taking water from the ocean, he sprinkled it upon Europe, Asia and Africa. … From each of these countries arose thick, black clouds … I saw hordes of armed men … marched by land and sailed by sea to America.
“Our country was enveloped in this volume of cloud, and I saw these vast armies devastate the whole county and burn the villages, towns and cities … dark shadowy angel placed his trumpet once more to his mouth, and blew a long and fearful blast.
“Instantly a light as of a thousand suns shone down from above … angel upon whose head still shone the word ‘Union’ … descended from the heavens attended by legions of white spirits … joined the inhabitants of America … closed up their broken ranks and renewed the battle.
“The angel for the last time dipped water from the ocean and sprinkled it upon America. Instantly the dark cloud rolled back, together with the armies it had brought, leaving the inhabitants of the land victorious!
“Then … the bright angel … cried with a loud voice: ‘While the stars remain, and the heavens send down dew upon the earth, so long shall the Union last.’ Taking from his brow the crown on which blazoned the word ‘Union,’ he placed it upon the Standard while the people, kneeling down, said, ‘Amen.’”
As the scene faded, the mysterious visitor said, ‘Son of the Republic … Three great perils will come upon the Republic. The most fearful is the third, but in this greatest conflict the whole world united shall not prevail against her. Let every child of the Republic learn to live for his God, his land and the Union.’
Source: www.ushistory.org
Judith Doctor, RN, MSW, is an Arcadian author, speaker, educator and spiritual life mentor.
