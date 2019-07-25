Everybody has a date with the Grim Reaper, but nobody wants to even think about answering the door when he comes knocking.
Not me, I say let’s work on a strategy.
I’m not saying there’s a way to keep him from catching up with us, but rather, I’ve been compiling a list of ways that it won’t be happening. Doesn’t that make sense? Avoid the stuff that you know could take you out and that will be that many less chances he has of getting you, right? I know, it’s a weak strategy.
But at least I’m giving it a shot.
One way I know the Grim Reaper won’t be using on me is that terrifying flesh-eating bacteria that is all over the news right now. I’m not a beach-goer, so if that stuff is going to get me, it’s gonna have to crawl out of the water and chase me down. Even being old and out of shape, I think I could outrun it.
Have you seen videos of those crazy folks who bail off cliffs and go soaring around like flying squirrels in their helmets and baggy coveralls? They zip between other cliffs and around mountains like Superman. And as if they had good sense. If we were meant to fly like that, we’d have been hatched in a nest, so death won’t be tempting me in that fashion.
Speaking of flying, a parachute mishap won’t be claiming me, either. I don’t care much for flying and care even less for falling thousands of feet and splattering somewhere below. But say that I was crazy enough to jump out of an airplane. And say the parachute didn’t open. Would I resign to the fact that it was just my time? That answer would be no. If I pull the ripcord and the chute doesn’t come out of the little backpack, guess who will be whipping out his trusty pocketknife and going into the backpack after the chute? That sucker’s coming out, one way or another!
I won’t be going to Spain to run with the bulls, either. I know that most runners survive unscathed, but why chance it? I’ve been around cattle all my life and have never thought to myself, “Gee, I wonder what it’d be like to get gored with a horn and then trampled to death?” If the sport was running with the chickens, I might be interested, as I think I could hold my own with them.
I hear that some folks are dying from vaping, the supposed alternate to smoking, which actually is smoking. Thankfully, smoking has never interested me. I never thought people who had something hanging out of their mouth on fire looked cool, and I certainly never thought of lung cancer as something I wanted to pursue. And so that means vaping would be out for me, as the last thing I want to happen is to be puffing on something that could explode and blow my face off. Not cool.
I will never be a winner nor a loser in the game of Russian Roulette. My daddy taught me to respect firearms when I was a boy, so the last place I want to be is on the wrong end of a barrel, especially if the weapon is in my hands. That game isn’t about bravery, it’s about being too chicken to ignore the dares of others who are stupid enough to play.
Something else that has no chance of winding up on my death certificate as the cause of my demise will be the consumption of a Tide detergent pod. I like a fun challenge as much as the next guy, but not a challenge to see how stupid I am. I prove that enough already, just being me. What’s next, eating peanut butter and petroleum jelly sandwiches?
I heard awhile back about how the hippopotamus kills more people than any other animal. Really? Those chubby, overgrown hogs with the big, toothy smiles? Just what does someone have to do or say that would make one go on a rampage? I promise you that I will stay on their good side if I am ever around some. But I do wonder how much bacon I could get from one of them sometimes.
I won’t be plummeting to my death off a tightrope, I won’t be blown to smithereens while trying to disarm a bomb, and a poisonous snake that’s being passed around in church will not be biting me. Also, I will not be killed by a shark—the swimming kind, nor the loan shark variety.
I will not be killed by a surgical robot that goes haywire and starts snatching my innards out. I will not be overtaken by lava while screaming and running from it down the side of a volcano. I won’t be on the menu for supper in some faraway jungle and be eaten by a lost tribe of cannibals.
Don’t look for my demise to have been caused from going over Niagara Falls in a barrel or from a fiery re-entry in a space capsule. It ain’t gonna happen on a golf course either, with me standing under a tree, holding a metal golf club in a lightning storm.
So you see there are ways to cheat the Grim Reaper, even if it is by lowering the number of methods he can use to get you. I should reword Paul Simon’s song “Fifty Ways to Leave Your Lover” to numerate “Fifty Ways to Cheat the Reaper.”
Maybe something like, “Don’t jump from a plane, Jane, don’t swim with a shark, Mark, don’t eat a Tide pod, Rod, don’t play with no snake, Jake....”
And you just sang that to yourself, didn’t you?
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.