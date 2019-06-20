Summer officially begins June 21 (tomorrow) and ends Sept. 23. To help with your summer planning, here are 14 ways to explore and love Florida, an adventure for each weekend.
Ride Off into a Beach Sunset
A handful of Florida beaches allow horseback riding including Cape San Blas. A sunset ride over the sugar-white sand and an ever-changing sky is magical. Hurricane Michael threw the Port St. Joe area one heck of a punch last year, but several businesses are open and ready to welcome visitors. Go to VisitGulf.com.
Grip a Gator
Plenty of attractions offer programs educating visitors about alligators. One of these is the annual Hatching Festival at Gatorama in Palmdale. Hold an egg and hatch a gator in the palm of your hands. The 2019 festival is Aug. 17 to Sept. 2. Visit HatchingFestival.com or call 863-675-0623.
Float Down a River
Beat summer heat by renting a tube and floating down a river. Perfect rivers for these trips include Blackwater River State Park in Milton, Ichetucknee Springs State Park in Fort White, and Rainbow River State Park in Dunnellon. Find tube-worthy parks at FloridaStateParks.org.
Get High
Sky’s the limit when it comes to aerial adventures. Ride a hot air balloon, skydive, swing from a trapeze, strap on a water jetpack, parasail, or tandem hang glide.
Taste Backyard Florida
Learn which of your backyard plants are edible during a foraging class with Deane Jordan, aka Green Deane. He travels throughout the state teaching participants about botanicals that ease pain, can be used in the kitchen, and which green leaf is a natural alternative to the little blue pill. Visit EatTheWeeds.com.
Walk the Streets
Take a guided walking tour almost anywhere in the state. They range from historical to haunted and culinary to cultural. Go at your own pace with the Florida Humanities Council’s Florida Stories smartphone app. More than two dozen cities are loaded including Boca Grande, Key West, and New Smyrna Beach. Learn more at FloridaHumanities.org.
Meet a Rocket Man (or Woman)
A trip to the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex inspires visitors of all ages to reach for the stars. Every day, a rocketeer is on site interacting with guests during scheduled appearances. The most fun is lunch with an astronaut. Plan your launch at KennedySpaceCenter.com.
Stop and Smell the Flowers
Botanicals flourish in the Sunshine State and gardens are peppered across the state. They serve as inspiration for your home’s landscaping or escapism to a wonderland. Find them in large urban areas, like Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden and Sunken Gardens in St. Petersburg. Or, in smaller cities in towns as Everglades Wonder Gardens in Bonita Springs and Sarasota’s Selby Botanical Gardens.
Meet a Teen Entrepreneur
The state is full of successful entrepreneurs of all ages and Sage Offutt is one of those go-getters. She founded Sage Paddle Company in Navarre Beach in 2013. She was 11 years old. Within 17 days of receiving a $5,000 loan from her father, she repaid him by purchasing and renting six standup paddle boards. Since then, she has expanded her fleet of paddle boards and added kayaks, bicycles, and scooters. Her parents work for her. Read about Sage and her business at SagePaddleCo.com.
Soak in a Spring
Florida is home to more than 1,000 freshwater springs, including more than 30 first-magnitude springs. If river floating is not your thing, cool off in a spring. Locate one at FloridaDEP.gov/springs.
Road Trip Through the Keys
One of the state’s prettiest drives is the Overseas Highway from Miami to Key West. Enjoy stunning hues of blues and greens of the Atlantic Ocean, Florida Bay, Gulf of Mexico while crossing over bridges. Enjoy activities along the way like snorkeling at John Pennekamp State Park in Key Largo, feeding tarpon at Robbie’s Marina on Islamorada, and visiting the Turtle Hospital in Marathon. A must is watching the sunset from Key West’s Mallory Square. Plan your visit at Fla-Keys.com.
Dive for Scallops
Bay scallops can be a bit difficult to gather, but they are a sweet treat. Hiring a guide makes the trip more efficient and paying someone to shell your haul is worth it. Bay scallops can only be harvested between Gulf and Pasco counties during specific times of the summer. Search MyFWC.com for the specific season for each area and regulations.
Watch Mermaids Perform
Florida is the only state with mermaids on the government payroll. Head to Weekie Wachee Springs State Park, “the only city of live mermaids,” to catch an underwater performance. Plan your visit at WeekiWachee.com.
Take Fido on a Dogcation
Load up the pack and head out for a deserved dogcation in one of Florida’s pet-friendly places. Perfect pooch-friendly picks are St. Augustine, Daytona Beach, and Flagler County for dog-friendly beaches, accommodations, dining, and activities. BringFido.com has the scoop.
Go to VisitFlorida.org for additional information and inspiration.
When I was approached to write this weekly column, I never imagined the positive feedback I would receive from the community. I extend much gratitude to my editor, Capt. Josh Olive, for this opportunity. I appreciate hearing from readers who are inspired to get out and explore the Sunshine State. Your enthusiasm keeps me energized. Today marks the end of this chapter but beginning of a new one. Thank you for coming along on this journey and I am hoping you will be even more inspired with my next chapter. Until then, travel boldly—and wear your sunscreen.
Jennifer A. Huber is just your average 40-something-year-old gal living life solo and writing about her travels on her blog, SoloTravelGirl.com. Listen to her adventures near and far on the award-winning Solo Travel Girl podcast.
