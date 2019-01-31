Pink hair, a nice smile, a warm greeting, that’s what I encountered arriving at the welding shop.
Did I mention pink hair? That, I was not expecting.
Farren Grimes and her fiance/business partner, Charlie Van Houten, opened their welding business four years ago. Before hanging their shingle, the couple had struggled at their respective jobs, putting in the extra hours needed to fund a business start-up. But on June 29, 2015, they took the plunge and opened State of The Arc Mobile Welding Services, an installation, fabricator and custom welding business.
Charlie said, “I started welding when I was 12; my first project was a go-kart frame.”
Over the years Charlie evolved, spending time watching experienced welders ... and learning the craft. He has since worked for several companies as a professional welder.
Farren spent the last four years learning the craft from Charlie, and has become an excellent welder in her own right. In fact, her first job was on a dump-truck bed. The weld four years later on vehicle with lots of motion and banging around holds tight. Together they have built the business to where they weld for clients across central Florida.
Can you imagine owning a large piece of farm equipment that needs repair sitting in the middle of an orange grove 30 miles from town? That’s where State of The Arc Mobile Welding saves the day. Farren and Charlie pack up their mobile welding gear, drive to the site and make the repairs, saving the equipment owner transportation costs and a lot of time.
They weld just about every kind of material in the field; steel, aluminum and stainless steel. They use a MIG gun with a wire feeder, which makes the job go much quicker and results in a cleaner weld than the old rod system. One of the most common emergency repairs is on steel boat trailers that have broken down. Farren told me this story: “We were getting ready to pull our boat out of the water at the boat ramp in El Jobean, and the tongue on the trailer in front of us broke. We were able to weld it back together on the spot ... and we all got home.
“A lot of the welding that we do is more like an art. We’ve built fancy gates from drawings, and we have to adjust the perspective so it looks right, especially when we get into arched gates. The biggest gate we have built so far was for Budwiser, it was 49-foot long. We’ve also built gates and done other work for Florida Power, Ball Gas, Island Groves, Johnson Ag,” Charlie added.
“My father,” Farren recounted, “told me your gonna cry, your gonna want to shut it down. But stick with it and one day it will all be worth it. Finally this past year it’s all worth it.”
That sounds like good advice to me.
This is not just a story about a welding company that has become successful. It’s also about two people who had a dream, believed in themselves and each other, and they stuck to it through the tough times.
That’s commitment.
That’s America.
