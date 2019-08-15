Lacking time to write something fresh this week, I took this challenging piece written by my husband Gerald from our book Dream Treasure: Learning the Language of Heaven. JD
Letter to my Sunday school class
When I was a kid I believed all the Bible stories. The characters were real people who heard from God. The exploits of Moses, Joshua, David, and Daniel fired my young imagination. They moved in the power of some mysterious dimension of which I had no clue.
But that was then. Apparently God functions quite differently these days, because we have lost belief in the sense of the supernatural.
The stories of those Old Testament guys had nothing to do with the real world we lived in: threat of annihilation by evil empires; increases in drug addiction; mass murders by people who combine self-hatred with group-hatred in a secular society where we tried to live our faith without a spiritual clue as to what it was all about.
Don’t look so sanctimonious. You didn’t know what spirituality meant, either. Nobody did. We grew up in an age of reason where head thinking trumped heart belief. Christians faithfully attended church on Sunday, but lacked any grounded belief in the reality of the spiritual world. We played church, we sang, we read the Bible, we listened to sermons, but we had no inner spiritual reality. It was all in our heads; it never reached our hearts.
The church has lost contact with people and doesn’t have much to offer them — except trying to persuade them with a social gospel, fierce moralism, or hollow philosophical arguments.
Lost touch with the spiritual dimension
Perhaps the most important reason for this is: we do not know how to touch the spiritual dimension in any meaningful way. We’re still behaving as if we lived in a mechanistic world, directed and controlled by our rational behavior. Science is probably ahead of much of the Church in this regard.
For several centuries Newtonian physics was accepted as the proper notion of the universe. All physical systems, all events, were seen part of a vast mechanistic process. Not so anymore. Physicists have traded their science of determinism and prediction for a more flexible, dynamic view of the universe.
Newton, chaos, and dancing
The marvelous cosmos is more chaotic than predictable — even influenced by being observed. Our world is not so much a thing as it is a continuous dance of energy. Today physicists take an almost spiritual approach, holistically including aspects of the unknown and immeasurable. A modern physicist sounds more like a mystic than a mechanic of the universe.
The Church cannot continue to define its structure and run its processes using the machine imagery created in the 17th century by Sir Isaac Newton. In my opinion, it is time to wake up and be led by the Spirit. We need to pray like St. Paul that the God of our Lord Jesus Christ may give us a spirit of wisdom and revelation in the knowledge of Him — that our spiritual eyes and ears will be opened so we can begin to function as spiritual men and women. (see Eph. 1:17-18)
Dreams help us touch the spiritual kingdom
I believe one way we can be awakened to the spiritual kingdom is through the dream. Dreams give us a contact with spiritual reality. We can begin to experience the power of God in the dream! And it transforms us.
My dreams helped open my spiritual senses, making the reality of God more alive for me. Dreams made me more aware that God was working in my life. Dreams helped shape and change my view of God. I know that my dreams brought the spiritual world closer to me.
Some of my dreams helped me deal with my inner neurotic problems. When my house foundation was crumbling in my dream, when flood waters edged close to my house, I knew some things had to change! My dreams gave me the inner resources to throw open the doors of my heart and say, “Okay, God, I’ve got to change!”
My dreams helped me touch the spiritual dimension in such a way that I became increasingly open to the love of God. In one dream — I wasn’t even Catholic — Pope John Paul II met me on a garden path and gave me the most heart-touching, satisfying hug I’ve ever experienced.
When I awoke, I told Judith it felt as if Jesus Himself had embraced me, and I began to weep with great joy.
