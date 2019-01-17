Many people feel lost for much of life. They do not know who they are or why they are here—they lack meaning and purpose for their own individual life.
In the early part of the last century, American psychologist David Seabury explained that two questions lie in the center of each person: “Who am I?” “What is it all about—this life?” If we are to live fulfilling lives, we need to find answers to these questions.
Seabury says: “This is the secret of all inner fulfillment and health. Failure to know the meaning of our life, or causes of personal destiny is the deepest cause of negativity and unhappiness. (“High Hopes For Low Spirits”)
Created to be unique individuals
About the same time, the burgeoning field of psychotherapy recognized the uniqueness of each individual, thus no generalized theory of personality could be applied to everyone. We are not all alike, just as no two snowflakes are ever alike.
Many years ago Wilson Bentley loved to run outside in a snowstorm and catch falling snowflakes. Staying true to his childhood passion, Bentley photographed 5,381 snowflakes during his lifetime. He said: “Under the microscope, I found that snowflakes were miracles of beauty … Every crystal was a masterpiece of design and no one design was ever repeated. When the snowflake melted, … that much beauty was gone, without leaving any record behind.” (Mark Batterson, “Wild Goose Chase”)
Nothing is as important as knowing yourself and how to use your unique capacities. It is the foundation for living your life in harmony with your intrinsic nature—penguins can’t fly like a duck; pond lilies don’t grow in desert sand; cactus do not grow in a mill pond; and polar bears can’t survive in the jungle.
Created with innate sense of guidance
We were created with a unique pattern of life implanted deep within our heart, below our conscious level. And we are called by God to fulfill this pattern.
So what do many of us do? We shut off our innate sense of guidance that we possessed as a child and focus our efforts on adapting ourselves to the world around us. And ignorant of our spiritual senses, we live our lives conforming to the expectations or desires of others.
Hiding behind a mask, playing a role, we try to find our identity and purpose through some organization, group, church, or cause.
We spend our lives trying to be something we are not, trying to prove something to someone, or trying to scrimmage for material gains. So my husband became an engineer, and I a nurse—careers we each jettisoned in midlife when we woke up and began to actually do what the Bible says.
Ask, seek, knock
In the New Testament Jesus gives us this powerful spiritual principle that shows we are responsible for finding answers for our lives: “Ask, and it will be given to you; seek, and you will find; knock, and it will be opened to you. For everyone who asks receives, and he who seeks finds, and to him who knocks it will be opened.” Matthew 7:7-8
Ask God to give you His plan for your life, His goals for you. I know this works! My husband became a freelance business writer, and I started my first groups to teach others what I had learned in my search for healing, wholeness, and spiritual reality.
Use the law of attraction and repulsion
God has built into us an inner guidance system in accordance with the true pattern in our heart, in which there are many “cans” and some “cannots” to claim as our own.
The law of attraction and repulsion offers us a spiritual principle to help us get in touch with who God created us to be and what He made us to do. Seabury describes it like this: we are drawn to certain people, interests, and activities, while other people and ways are repulsive to us.
Learn to recognize who or what you are attracted to or repelled by. It will help you find yourself and how to discover more fulfillment in your life.
At the heart of humanity’s sickness is man’s failure to fulfill himself—we fail miserably in expressing our true selves. (Paul Tournier)
Choose a word for 2019
One way to start discovering what attracts you is to look at words you like to say. Then choose one word that connects to the deepest, and maybe yet unspoken, desire in your heart. Now hold up your word before God throughout the year and use it as a prayer.
Judith Doctor, RN, MSW, is an Arcadian author, speaker, and spiritual life mentor. President of Kairos Ministries, her live broadcasts can be heard monthly on Radio Horeb in Europe. Her books on dreams and forgiveness are available on Amazon and online booksellers. www.judithdoctor.com, drj@judithdoctor.com
