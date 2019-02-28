I’ve always enjoyed finding out the origins of things, from traditions to tangible stuff, and the other day I got to wondering about why animals are named what they are.
Some seem to personify their names, while others look like their names were pulled from a hat. But we know the latter didn’t happen because hats weren’t invented when Adam, the first man, assigned names to everything that walked, crept, hopped, crawled, slithered, swam, or flew. The Bible says he named them, and I believe it.
I’m guessing the anteater was named after the ants were. Adam was probably looking at one of those shaggy, insect-vacuuming beasts, wondering what to call it as it sucked up some bugs, and said, “Aha! This one must be an anteater!” Otherwise, if the ants weren’t named yet, we might know it as a bugsucker today.
I sometimes wonder what I would’ve named the animals, if I had been Adam. The butterfly definitely would’ve been a flutter-by; I think that’s a given and makes much more sense. Imagine just what a task that was, having to come up with a name for everything from an aardvark to a zebra. Does this mean they all stood in line and he eyeballed them when it was their turn and assigned them a name? That would’ve taken forever, so I think he probably labeled them as he crossed paths with them.
What came first, the rat or the bat? Did he name the rat and then see something come flapping by him and say, “Hey, it’s a flying rat! But I can’t call it that, so how about a bat?” Speaking of flying, I think he named the fly before he did the bird. In fact, I bet the fly was the first thing he ever saw flying around, so that’s why it was named that. Had he seen the bird first, the bird would’ve been a fly, except with variations — a cardinal fly, eagle fly, mocking fly, jay fly, and so on. For there to be a dragonfly, there must’ve been a dragon at one time. I say dinosaur bones made him think there were once dragons, and so he christened the dragonfly as such.
He sure got the grasshopper right. Also the woodpecker, and same goes for the squirrel, because they sure can act squirrelly. I’m imagining Adam looking at a large, four-legged beast, and scratching his head. So then Eve walks by and says, “What’s new?” Adam has an aha moment and says, “That’s it ... it’s new because it’s different from some other similar critters I’ve been naming! But wait, let’s change the spelling of its name just to mess with folks who will always wonder about it. From here on out, it’s a gnu!”
Speaking of Eve, I wonder if he got to name her? And is her name short for Evening, which may have been the time of day God created her from Adam? If I was Adam, I may have called her something like Ribbona since she was formed from a rib.
Now I’m wondering if snakes were named because of their hiss. You know that “Sssssss” noise that some of them make. Maybe they were first called “sssssssssnakes” and whoever came up with the first dictionary wouldn’t stand for that. On a related note, how about an eel? I bet they were first called eeks because one day Adam went for a swim and bumped into one, causing him to scream “Eek! It’s a swimming ssssssssnake!” And so he called it an eek, which somehow got its spelling changed. Probably by that same dictionary guy.
Speaking of spelling, I’m betting the skunk had its name changed from “stunk” somewhere along the way. Consider the poor platypus. Not only does it have a weird name, but it looks like it was composed of leftover critter parts. I wonder if they have complexes? I bet I would.
The seahorse was obviously named after the horse got its name. Hmm ... now I’m wondering if Adam ever went through the desert on a horse with no name until he figured out what to call it. I think he might’ve done a little carpentry, since we have a sawfish and a hammerhead shark. I wonder why he didn’t call the octopus “octolegs?” Shouldn’t the giraffe have been called a “longnecker?”
Anyhow, you get my drift. Use your own imagination to wonder about the tsetse fly, cuckoo bird, jackrabbit, and others. And if you could’ve named a critter, which would it be and what would you call it?
