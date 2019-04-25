I can remember going into Wheeler’s Cafe 30 some years ago when I lived in Sarasota. Kathy and I would meet the family and take up two, sometimes three tables. But that was OK, they would always make room.
Wheeler’s has always been a special place for me; it was like stepping back in time ... so I was eager to talk with the owners and get a little history about the restaurant.
The structure of what is now Wheeler’s Cafe on Monroe in downtown Arcadia was built in 1926 by Mr. and Mrs. Fegal. Soon after the building was finished, Mr. Fegal passed away. Mrs. Fegal remarried a gentleman named Wheeler, and in 1929 the building opened as Wheeler’s Restaurant.
I spoke with Deborah Browning, who purchased Wheeler’s in 2014.
“I wanted to keep the same items on the menu as in 1929,” she said, “chicken and dumplings, roast beef, collard greens, rice, you name it. Plus we make everything from scratch; we try not to make anything with preservatives or that has been processed. We make the puddings for our pies from scratch, collard greens, and green beans are fresh or frozen, if we can’t get them fresh at a particular time of year.”
Imagine this—you’re a regular at Wheeler’s, you have a favorite jelly that your grandma used to make, and you just love that jelly on your hotcakes. So you bring a jar to Wheeler’s, give it to Deborah, she puts your name on it and stores it in the cooler whenever you feel like hotcakes.
Deborah continued: “We open up a 5 a.m. just to serve those regulars who get up early and want to set around and socialize with a cup of coffee ... and have their favorite jelly on their hotcakes.”
Only in Arcadia.
Deborah also prepares a takeout menu that incorporates the foods that are included in the ketogenic diet, which is low-carb, high-fat. It reportedly lowers blood sugar and insulin levels, and shifts the body’s metabolism away from carbs and towards fat and ketones. A Wheeler’s customer can call on Friday and pick up their order on Monday.
“I serve pizza, lasagna, meatball casseroles, chicken and broccoli casseroles, bagels, pies and more,” she added.
Wheeler’s is a one-hour drive from the west coast, making it a perfect destination for snowbirds and us Floridians. The place is open 5 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Deborah decided about a year ago to close on Sundays.
“I had to make a decision, Christian woman or business woman,” she said. “I was scared to death because Sunday was a big day for us. I made the decision that I was a Christian woman first, so we closed on Sunday, and I’ve never regretted it once.”
I think you should definitely make the decision to drop into Wheeler’s early in the morning, meet some of the old-timers, and maybe they’ll share some of their homemade jelly with you. You just never can tell.
www.wheelerscafeinc.com, 13 Monroe Ave., Arcadia, 863-993-1554
