Win finishes perfect Senior Night, one and done from here

DeSoto’s 2019 baseball Senior Night was perfect ... in every way. The weatherman cooperated with a flawless evening, and more importantly the Bulldogs came through with a 12-2 win for their family and friends. The moms didn’t shed as many tears as they thought they would, and all seniors contributed to the win.
Jade Zepeda, for instance, got on base in five trips to the plate against a trio of Community Christian pitchers. All his hits were singles, including a perfectly placed push bunt past the pitcher in the third inning.
Zepeda was probably the most happy to see the Mustang centerfielder make the catch on a flyball in the fifth with the game-ending run on third. With the Bulldogs taking the field in the sixth inning, Zepeda got the chance to catch for an inning. After the inning, he said “that was kind of fun.”
Braden Steele got the nod to start on the mound for the Bulldogs. In his previous outing against the Mustangs, Steele threw a no-hitter. There were no worries about that happening again—the first pitch was belted down the third-base line for a double. Steele would throw four scoreless innings and went 3-4 at the plate. He drove in two and scored twice.
Mason Ayers pitched the final two innings and gave up both Mustang runs. He struck out the side in the fifth, but the Bulldogs got a little complacent on the field in the sixth and that helped the Mustangs get on the board. Ayers led off the game with a base hit and scored the game’s first run after a lead-off base knock in the third. His sixth-inning single knocked in C J Nelson to help end the game early with the run-rule going into effect.
Bueford Patton was, as usual, strong defensively at first-base. He got on base twice, but wasn’t able to score either time.
The final senior was Trent Jones. He went 2-4 to raise his batting average close to .500 for the season. He usually is a designated runner for the pitcher or catcher but got a start in the outfield. He showed his speed with a fourth-inning single. After he stole second, the catcher tried to pick him off.
When the throw got past the shortstop covering the bag, Jones broke for third. The centerfielder came rushing in for the ball and took his eyes off it knowing he had to hurry to get the fleet-footed Jones skimming past third. The ball got past the outfielder and Jones easily scored. He also scored in the fifth on a Zepeda single.
All together the Bulldogs banged out 16 hits, played clean in the field—except for the sixth inning—and got a good pitching performance. That’s how you want to play on Senior Night.
“The way you guys played tonight made me proud,” said coach Mike Klossner. “For our team to be 10-10 right now, that’s a huge accomplishment. When we start three or four freshmen every day on the varsity level, that is a huge accomplishment ... and it shows you how the seniors played a big part of this season.
“Enjoy this game and get ready for the districts. It’s one and done from this point out.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.