This is the story of Stephanie Kilgore, about teaching children how to give, and about a great organization that gives deserving families a hand up.
“Words of love, so soft and tender ….” were the lyrics sung by Mama Cass of The Mamas & the Papas back in the day. Well, I was reminded of that song attending Stephanie’s class fieldtrip to a Habitat for Humanity house being built for the Diaz family. The first-graders attend West Elementary School in Arcadia. This project is one of nearly 1 million Habitat homes worldwide, but each is built block by block, board by board with a single family in mind.
The Habitat house we’re visiting was in the early stage of construction—four cement block walls, a cement floor and a roof, no doors or windows. As I walked toward the house, I heard the unmistakable sound of a school bus approaching from down the street. Soon several dozen children are leaping to the ground and forming a line in front of the house. They were greeted by Jennifer Bowser, executive director for Arcadia-DeSoto Habitat for Humanity. After her instructions and the passing out of white hardhats for everyone, even me, the kids ran into the house. There, each boy and girl received a colored marker and were told they could begin writing notes to the Diaz family. They had previously been told about the family, a single mom and her children, and the hard work it takes to earn a Habitat home, so they weren’t just writing to strangers.
Now comes the good part. I’m walking among the children and watching how focused they are. I’m reading the words they are writing on the cement walls and floor, and I realize the connections they are making with this family. One student approached the front door from inside the house, drew a welcome mat on the floor and wrote backwards and upside down the words “WELCOME HOME” so they could be read by those entering the house. Imagine how the family is going to feel seeing the blessings they have received from these kids.
This project started four years ago when Stephanie Kilgore wanted to teach her first-grade class the importance of giving back to those less fortunate. She reached out to Arcadia-DeSoto Habitat for Humanity, and this wonderful partnership called “Give Back” days was formed. After Christmas each year they also typically have a “Re-Gifting” day, students and parents bringing gently used items to school and helping fill the Habitat ReStore truck. In the spring they hold a “Spring Cleaning” day, which is basically the same. This year, though, kids from West Elementary’s first-grade classes took this fieldtrip to give a more personal gift to the family.
Jennifer Bowser explained that “we have been here in DeSoto County for 19 years, and we’re currently working on our 30th home. We have also completed more than 30 critical home repairs. These repairs often enable residents to stay in their homes after an injury or illness.” Many of these repairs are partially financed by grants. The homeowner signs a note to pay affordable monthly payments that fit their budget, and available grant money funds the balance, Jennifer said.
Families applying for a new Habitat home fill out a pre-application to attend an orientation class. After that they fill out a full application, which goes to the local Habitat Board of Directors for possible approval. The family if approved is required to put in hundreds of hours of “sweat equity” on their own home as well as other Habitat projects. Before construction begins, the family must put a $1,000 down payment on the house. Once the house construction is completed, a value appraisal is made. Habitat finances a zero percent interest mortgage, and the family makes monthly mortgage payments. Arcadia-DeSoto Habitat has never had a foreclosure. Jennifer points out that “we hold monthly life-skills classes, including home safety, fire safety, budgeting money, and a HUD approved, an eight-hour pre-purchase Home Buyer Education Course. By the time Habitat homebuyers move into their new place, they are better prepared than most families who move into a new home.”
Thanks to the students of Stephanie Kilgore’s class, that new home is now covered with “words of love...” which will be there forever. Good for you, Stephanie Kilgore, the kids from West Elementary, and Arcadia-DeSoto Habitat for Humanity.
And welcome home, Diazes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.