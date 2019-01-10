A new year is a good time to begin something new and positive in your life. I decided to do that in 1979 when I began journaling, and I am very pleased to say that Grandson No. 1, Nathan, has his first journal underway as of this month, at age 20. You’d think it’d be easy to get everyone to do that. Not so.
I tried several times to get our daughters to start a journal when they were quite young. That never did appeal to them much, so it didn’t happen. Tried it again with my two granddaughters, with no luck. We shall see if Grandson No. 2, Charlie, will be interested when he’s a little older. Anyway, Nathan seems to have taken to it like a duck to water, and as adventuresome as he is, his writings will be pretty exciting compared to mine. For example, he started the new year off with a major bucket list item: skydiving!
Journaling isn’t everybody’s cup of tea, coffee, Kool-Aid, or whatever. It takes commitment, especially if you write daily, like I do. And I will be the first one to say that it’s not very exciting. But, it gets better with age. I don’t mean the content, but when you can ask yourself, “I wonder what I did 30 years ago today?” and then pick up an old journal and find it, that’s kind of cool. Baffling too, sometimes.
I say that because now and then I’ll peruse a journal and read about one of my days that I have absolutely no recollection of. And yet there it is—what I did, where I went, what happened, etc. And even when I read it, the recollection doesn’t come back sometimes. But I know it must’ve happened because there it is, in my bad handwriting. That makes for a weird, yet interesting feeling, trust me.
Like I said, I started mine in 1979 when we were expecting Daughter No. 2. I wish I’d started much sooner, even as a teenager, because now all those memories are all jumbled up together and I can’t separate many of them. I’ve recorded not only where I’ve gone and what I’ve done, but mundane stuff such as the weather, stuff I ate, what I watched on TV, and more. But I’ve also recorded some local and national happenings that I find interesting, since I’ve been involved with our local historical society. It’s stuff like businesses opening and closing, buildings being built or torn down, some political stuff, the passing of local folks I’ve known, and more. So that makes it worthwhile in the long run—looking back over many years and reliving so much.
I invite, challenge, and even implore you to start one of your own, even if for the sake of your children and grandchildren, who would enjoy it someday. Imagine that you were digging around in the attic and found an old journal from your great-grandparents and could read about their daily life and personal details about your family, as well as your community. Wouldn’t that be a treasure?
It’s easy to do. Most stores carry blank books and some even have official journals. Just get one and start writing. It doesn’t even have to be daily. Just jot down something interesting in your life as it happens now and then, and be sure to date it. What you can also do is get a book and make it a back-dated journal of sorts. By that, I mean just jot down some memories from your past, and if you don’t have specific dates, just record about how old you were, or what decade it was. Anything helps. Or write down stuff your parents or grandparents may have told you about their lives. They’ve entrusted you with that information, and a great way to preserve and pass it down to your own children is to record it.
My writings are not of the “Dear Diary” sort, filled with feelings and notions, though there’s nothing wrong with recording that stuff, too. What we are doing today is tomorrow’s history, if you think about it. How I wish I’d recorded things about our community when I was very young, along with the things old-timers who are long dead now used to share with me. Those are fuzzy memories that will never be in focus for me, and I wish that wasn’t so.
I pick up my earliest journals now and then and see where Daughter No. 2 had scribbled on some of the pages. She’d seen me writing in it and was copying me as best she could, well before she could read or write. And within those pages is recorded so much about her and her sister. Much more than when they first walked or spoke, first days of school, or losing teeth, like is recorded in standard baby books. I’ve written about sleepless nights, doctor visits, bumps and bruises, not wanting to eat vegetables, riding bikes, fishing, playing, vacations, and so much more. And when I look through those journals I watch them grow up again, day by day. I’ll never accumulate financial worth in this world, but those recorded memories are worth more than anything I could ever own.
And so, dear readers, I ask you to think about journaling today. It’s early in the year, and the best time to start. If you do, generations from now, someone will read the words you’ve written and get to know who that person is in the old photographs, how they lived, and what life was like for them. You’ll be gone by then, but will live on in what you’ve written, and will be much more than a name on a headstone for your family to wonder about. Write on!
