The spring sports awards ceremony ended the 2018-2019 school year for DeSoto County athletes. Seven Bulldog athletes were named to the Charlotte Sun All Area teams announced later this year.

Bulldog teams sent several athletes to the state meet in track and field and boys weightlifting. The young and inexperienced tennis teams held their own, and the softball team showed signs of improving after a massive loss of players in the 2018 graduation. The baseball team did well and even beat a few teams that were heavily favored to roll over the Bulldogs. All in all it was a very good spring season for DeSoto County fans.

Get to know themAcademic Athlete Award, 3.5 GPA or higher:

Allison Bordner, Softball

Helen Le, Tennis

Caleb Fillingim, Baseball

Trevor Robichaud, Track & Field

Ashley Jones, Softball

Kiley Siercks, Tennis

Garrett Leath, Baseball

Danny Shea, Baseball

Girls/Boys Track & Field:

Jas’Juana Rosario, Sportsmanship

Jayme Moran, Sportsmanship

Tylonda Evans, Newcomer of the Year

Jakeemis Pelham, Most Improved

Aleaha Richardson, Sprinter of the Year

Nate Maybell, MVP

Carmen Cordero, Track & Field MVP

Girls/Boys Tennis:

Sportsmanship, Cynthia Ross

Sportsmanship, Julian Villegas

Best Competitor, Ci’Ana Wallace

Most Improved, Nicholas Nieto

Most Strategic, Helen Le

Most Team Spirit, Juan Rubio

Most Motivated, Kiley Siercks

Player of the Year, Christhian Ramos

Determination Award, Jaida Lee

MVP, Madoka Nagakura

JV Softball/Varsity Softball:

Most Improved, Carolyn Nieto

Sportsmanship, Jocelyn Villareal

Coaches Award, Shante Daley

Offensive MVP, Bre Tew

Inspiration Award, Zayda Hatcher

Coaches Award, Jasmyn Vest

Inspiration Award, Heather Coronado

Boys Baseball/Weightlifting:

Sportsmanship, Jade Zepeda

Sportsmanship, Blas Cervantes

Coaches Award, Dalson Rachel

Coaches Award, Juan Garibay

Offensive MVP, Logan Adams

Best Lifter, Tray’vis Smith

Defensive MVP, Braden Steele

