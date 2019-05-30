The spring sports awards ceremony ended the 2018-2019 school year for DeSoto County athletes. Seven Bulldog athletes were named to the Charlotte Sun All Area teams announced later this year.
Bulldog teams sent several athletes to the state meet in track and field and boys weightlifting. The young and inexperienced tennis teams held their own, and the softball team showed signs of improving after a massive loss of players in the 2018 graduation. The baseball team did well and even beat a few teams that were heavily favored to roll over the Bulldogs. All in all it was a very good spring season for DeSoto County fans.
Get to know themAcademic Athlete Award, 3.5 GPA or higher:
Allison Bordner, Softball
Helen Le, Tennis
Caleb Fillingim, Baseball
Trevor Robichaud, Track & Field
Ashley Jones, Softball
Kiley Siercks, Tennis
Garrett Leath, Baseball
Danny Shea, Baseball
Girls/Boys Track & Field:
Jas’Juana Rosario, Sportsmanship
Jayme Moran, Sportsmanship
Tylonda Evans, Newcomer of the Year
Jakeemis Pelham, Most Improved
Aleaha Richardson, Sprinter of the Year
Nate Maybell, MVP
Carmen Cordero, Track & Field MVP
Girls/Boys Tennis:
Sportsmanship, Cynthia Ross
Sportsmanship, Julian Villegas
Best Competitor, Ci’Ana Wallace
Most Improved, Nicholas Nieto
Most Strategic, Helen Le
Most Team Spirit, Juan Rubio
Most Motivated, Kiley Siercks
Player of the Year, Christhian Ramos
Determination Award, Jaida Lee
MVP, Madoka Nagakura
JV Softball/Varsity Softball:
Most Improved, Carolyn Nieto
Sportsmanship, Jocelyn Villareal
Coaches Award, Shante Daley
Offensive MVP, Bre Tew
Inspiration Award, Zayda Hatcher
Coaches Award, Jasmyn Vest
Inspiration Award, Heather Coronado
Boys Baseball/Weightlifting:
Sportsmanship, Jade Zepeda
Sportsmanship, Blas Cervantes
Coaches Award, Dalson Rachel
Coaches Award, Juan Garibay
Offensive MVP, Logan Adams
Best Lifter, Tray’vis Smith
Defensive MVP, Braden Steele
