Latest News
- Message of Easter: life comes out of death, Judith Doctor, 04/18/19
- There is no future, only past tense .... verbs (Grammar Guy), 04/18/19
- From our family to yours, 04/18/19
- DeSoto County business briefs, 04/18/19
- Spring break camp, learning about right and wrong, 04/18/19
- DeSoto war vets needed for video project, 04/18/19
- Historic Preservation Commish approves roofs, business signs, Carol Mahler, 04/18/19
- DeSoto County ag briefs, 04/18/19
- Local church's South Dakota mission trip, Saturday festival, 04/18/19
- 3 ways art brings awareness to environmental concerns, Clyde Butcher, 04/18/19
- DeSoto County obituaries, Welles Anderson, 04/18/19
- Mosaic gets 4-year delay in DeSoto
- Going back in time on a Venice Grand Homes Walking Tour
- Move on to more urgent matters
- How to hold a conversation ... without killing it, Luke Wilson, 04/11/19
- Letters to the editor, 04/11/19
- Have faith in God—the miraculous power of belief
- April is Child Abuse Prevention Month
- History's mysteries: Villa Rica Kindergarten, 04/11/19
- Disaster kit on a budget: Week 14 (part 2)
- Punta Gorda Farmers' Market, quick drive from Arcadia
- 20th Century Lit Club minutes, next meets April 22
- We all scream for ice cream, everything being equal, Vince Sica, 04/11/19
- For Southwest Florida veterans!
- Luke Wilson cartoon, 04/11/19
- Earth Day at Highlands Hammock State Park
- Arc DeSoto excels at bocce, blue-ribbon day
- Well deserved, Nate
- Congratulations, Carmen!
- DeSoto County obituaries, Heine Sr., Hensley Jr., 04/11/19
- L&E Club celebrates National Poetry Month, 04/11/19
- 2019 "All Florida Cowboy Art Championship” roundup
- Lady Bulldogs crush Tigers, 20-5, Steve Knapp summary, 04/11/19
- Lots to like in new Silverado, 100 years in the making, auto review, 04/11/19
- Saluting DeSoto County's JROTC, living the Cadet Creed
- Palm Sunday's tears, no wonder Jesus wept, Campbell, 04/11/19
- It’s about time we discussed this (Grammar Guy), 04/11/19
- DeSoto students of the month, making the grade
- Arcadia Woman's Club minutes, next meet May 4, 04/11/19
- April is Distracted Driver Awareness Month
- Coach Monty McLeod: 49 down and one to go? Steve Knapp, 04/11/19
- DeSoto Health and Rehab, risen from the ashes ... again, Hometown heroes, 04/11/19
- Family Service Center, a community resource
- Mosaic mining delayed, BOCC votes on deal April 23
- Bulldogs get ready for next week's districts, 04/04/19
- DeSoto County agriculture briefs, 04/04/19
- DeSoto Chamber's Tater Hill Fun Shoot
- Letters to the editor, 04/04/19
- Arcadia Literary Club, March minutes, April 10 next meeting
- Disaster kit on a budget: Week 13 (part 1), 04/04/19
