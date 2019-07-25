Latest News
- Arcadia pantry closed July 29-Aug. 5, repairs planned
- Meet Jim Potter, excellent sheriff, master woodworker
- Funeral director faces prison
- 3 DCHS athletes sign letters of intent
- Conflicting worldviews—finding your way
- Meet Jason Parchem: helping some, shoeing others
- Are you a change agent?
- Men charged with large amount of K-2
- Police beat
- 3-year sentence for home burglary, drugs
- DeSoto business briefs, 07/25/19
- I’ll have the portmanteau (Grammar Guy)
- History's mysteries: What’s Arcadia’s Maine connection?
- Steube attempts to grill Mueller
- Scammers target Arcadia, any questions, hang up
- 2019 VMA nominations: Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande lead the charge
- Nostalgic candy such as Butterfinger, Baby Ruth getting makeovers
- Entrepreneur makes remote control cars for Drake, New York Giants
- Royal Caribbean revamping one of the world’s largest cruise ships
- Ways to make your home more secure while you are away
- How to use summer’s bounty in sweet and savory quick breads
- ‘Molly of Denali’ breaks new ground with first Native American hero on children’s TV
- 5 ways to make the most of your next family camping trip
- Most men don’t suffer in silence when it comes to being sick
- Review: ‘The Great Hack’ could make you feel differently about social media
- Parents and kids loved ‘The Rabbit Listened.’ How’s the author’s follow-up?
- This week’s best-sellers from Publishers Weekly
- 3 delicious summer desserts worth sharing
- Facebook Comments
- This goes from a news story to a horror story
- The older you get the more time you spend alone
- Family guide to "The Lion King"
- African American Youth Day, kids, cops and faith, Jimmy Peters, 07/18/19
- Matter of taste: restaurants have grown irritatingly LOUD
- Golf's on the upswing, including Kingsway in DeSoto
- Park it here, last resting bench delivered
- History's mysteries: DeSoto census workers 100 years ago
- Friday Night Lights' scrimmage showcase
- Day travelling, finding the root of all goodness
- DeSoto County obituaries, 07/18/19, Skates, Parkyn, Finkle
- Police should enforce new texting law
- Helping of phoney baloney, missing my rotary, Luke Wilson, 07/18/19
- Luke Wilson cartoon, 07/18/19
- Study: It’s harder to enjoy a TV show while tweeting about it
- Arcadia Municipal Airport set for takeoff
- Police beat
- Man sent to prison for 12 years for gas station break-in
- Man charged with falsely reporting crime, smuggling drugs in jail
- Man in prison 18 months for Walmart theft
- Letters to the editor, 07/18/19
