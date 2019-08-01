Latest News
- Friday Night Lights ... on a new football field
- Luke Wilson cartoon, 08/01/19
- Tennessee banker wins Hemingway Look-Alike contest
- Magazine profiles DeSoto church, 'turning heads'
- Arcadia Airport gains national recognition
- DeSoto Memorial Hospital, overall four-star rating
- DeSoto business briefs, 08/01/19
- Lexus UX 200 joins crossover field, careful at checkout
- History's mysteries: Josef Henschen’s DeSoto legacy
- DeSoto still owes for Charley damage
- Cops: Man arrested for trafficking methamphetamine
- Is a song every really yours? The challenges and evolution of modern music
- How to deal with angry people
- Delta adds a touch of first class to economy on longer flights
- Older drivers more distracted by in-car technology
- Flavor being cultivated back into tasteless tomatoes
- Holy guacamole! Plenty of local spots to enjoy Mexican cuisine
- How to make a dorm room special
- Secret recipe: How a South Florida KFC has quietly sold flan for 45 years
- Make your own chilaquiles on a budget
- Mike Wallace film also compelling look at TV journalism
- Celebrating freckles: ways to get them without sun damage
- Medical mannequins: These aren't for fashion, they’re for training
- We are a community paper, and your top picks show that
- Facebook Comments
- This week’s best-sellers
- ‘Act Natural’ explores child rearing misadventures
- Keep your phone dry on your aquatic adventures
- Predictions: 5 futuristic tech ideas that might happen (and 5 that won’t)
- Jack Bannon takes on Batman’s butler in ‘Pennyworth’
- Immersive or distracting? Los Angeles movie theater experiments with ‘ambient’ tech
- License to thrill: The best 007 girls
- Family guide to 'Once Upon A Time in Hollywood'
- Movie guide: what's opening this week
- As new 007, Lashana Lynch breaks the (martini) glass ceiling. Does it matter?
- Pump prices record slight decrease
- Toni Morrison: Irresistible voice of beloved writer shines through in documentary
- Local reading campaign receives national honors
- Links2Success career camp, DMS Fair this Saturday
- Summer changes everything, how to adjust in the garden
- Plunge into life, and 'do it with thy might'
- Scrapbooking Bulldog volleyball, season in pictures
- Ford's 2019 Ranger, elbowing itself in a crowded field
- Can we talk? Know thy self, a lifelong practice
- The heat's on: Think energy conservation
- 50 ways to cheat the Reaper, and other fun ways to die
- (Can't) book 'em! Florida's banned reading list
- Soil testing is important, ag agent's update
- Youth rodeo results, local cowgirl all-around best
- American Legion Auxiliary roster
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.