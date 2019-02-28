Latest News
- Happy anniversary, doc!
- Mahler at Fort Chokonikla reenactment, happens March 9-10
- Arcadia’s war history at Sarasota conference, 02/28/19
- Luke Wilson cartoon, 02/28/19
- Farewell to arms, kiss for a generation, editorial, 02/28/19
- Business profile: Town & Country Properties of Florida, Inc.
- Florida targets no-nos behind the wheel: texting, makeup, petting your dog and more
- Heavenly tastes, writer's love affair with the moon, Victor C. Rogus, 02/21/19
- Charming town in the middle of the Everglades, Debbie Flessner, 02/21/19
- 4 ways to tell who your true ride-or-die friends are, Susie Moore, 02/21/19
- Riders everywhere: If you're not with us, it's about time you were, Court Nederveld, 02/21/19
- Taterhill BBQ Cook Off, benefits Boys & Girls Club/Arcadia
- Big Tree RV Park's March 5 artisan show
- Conflicting worldviews—finding your way, Judith Doctor, 02/21/19
- Budget disaster kit in 20 weeks: Week 7, Brian Newhouse, 02/21/19
- Arcadia Garden Club meets DeSoto Extension director
- High costs of getting even, 5 wounding words
- HPC decides mid-century structures, Faison award
- It's in the cards! Heartland Senior Games, 02/21/19 results
- Meet the CEO: Jake Crews of Crews Bank & Trust
- L&E Club's February meeting, earned Minnie Mouse ears
- DeSoto obituaries, 02/21/19, Hooks, Young
- DeSoto letters to the editor, 02/21/19
- Luke Wilson cartoon, 02/21/19
- Kayla Patton: Teacher of the Year
- Real gem: Arcadia artist's Key West adventures, Anita Whitney, 02/21/19
- “Rodeo Romeo” at Turner Center, meet Moe Bandy
- Maybell, Bulldogs eliminate Wildcats, 58-56
- Update laws for felony theft charges, 02/21/19
- Thou shall read this and hopefully comply, Luke Wilson column, 02/21/19
- Little Willies luncheon and fashion show
- Mah jonggers strike, next year play in Arcadia
- January's Player of the Month ... entire team
- Lady Bulldogs perfect in preseason
- Time-traveling milk butler for hire (Grammar Guy), 02/21/19
- Mash Bash to benefit McSwain Park
- NAACP Freedom Fund Banquet, March 22 at Turner Center
- Keeping our DeSoto County courthouse safe
- Church bus wreck injures 7, pedestrian killed
- Woman charged with misusing senior's debit card
- Woman charged with gun theft, witness tampering heads to prison
- Tiny Changes: Three squares a day, Marilyn McConnell, 02/21/19
- Special Olympics Day, Bill Wight/Wight Zebra Photography, 02/15/19
- History's mysteries: Burton's Barbershop, voting pioneer, 02/21/19
- Police beat, 02/21/19
- Major alleged drug dealers nabbed
- Friends of Arcadia Airport pancake breakfast
- Real horse power!
- Tiny Changes: Getting the right start
- Budget disaster kit in 20 weeks: Week 6, 02/14/19
