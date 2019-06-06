Latest News
- Mooning over the goddess of love, knuckleheads not allowed, Victor C. Rogus, 06/06/19
- Debating and devising daunting deterrents for delinquency, Luke Wilson, 06/06/19
- BMW X4 xDrive30i, what's already nice, better now, Len Ingrassia, 06/06/19
- Good news at the pump, happy while it lasts
- Keep meeting in the sunshine, in Sunshine State
- Day-tripping: Polk County History Center
- History's mysteries: 35 S. Monroe Ave.
- Bread of Life Mission faces code violations, has Arcadia offices
- Historic Arcadia inn reopening this week after it was damaged during Hurricane Irma
- Historic Arcadia inn reopening today
- Adams Publishing Group to acquire Bliss Communications
- How are we feeling this hurricane season?
- Words of love mean ... just that, West kids give back
- Lake Suzy's upset neighbors
- Challenge of suncreen for your mind
- Seeing truth beyond hype and headlines, Luke Wilson column, 05/30/19
- June 2 is a Day of Prayer for the president, Judith Doctor, 05/30/19
- Year in review, good spring for DeSoto fans
- Message from the principal's desk
- All things possible with God, weighty choices to make, Roger Campbell, 05/30/19
- DeSoto death notices
- Time for 'Realizing Dreams,' things learned without trying, Anita Whitney, 05/30/19
- It’s all well and good ... until it’s not (Grammar Guy)
- Congratulations to Leadership DeSoto X!
- Seeing red ... which is good
- Quilts and summer library activities, time to plan
- Lions helping others, Arcadia McDonald's thanks them
- Bulldog mens league back, $2 to watch
- Cycle scene: Withlacoochee State Trail, covering hundreds of smiles
- Memorial Day tribute at Sarasota National Cemetery, lest we forget
- DeSoto County obituaries, Rowan, DeCecchis, 05/30/19
- Luke cartoon, 05/30/19
- Special Smiles for Orlando athletes
- DeSoto plans June 5 mass-shooting drill
- Benz's E450 is (higher) tech, other-worldliness on wheels, Len Ingrassia review, 05/30/19
- DeSoto ag briefs, 05/30/19
- Disaster kit on a budget: week 20 (of 20)
- Gas costs drop, hurricane No. 1 concern
- Lawmakers fail to protect Floridians from fracking risks
- Bugging out: why some insects are disappearing
- Bulldogs basketball mens league returns for second season
- You surprised me. A story about Dearborn topped the list
- 20% of state's third graders face possible retention
- DeSoto third-graders state's worst, optimism remains
- DeSoto getting new FPL solar installations
- Time for watermelon sellin', farm to table 101, Jimmy Peters, photo gallery, 05/23/19
- Arcadia Garden Club, sensory history, DMH visitors
- HPC's May agenda, recalling 'delicious tangerines'
- Big wins on Senior Night, about family and friends
