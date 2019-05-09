Latest News
- Did bombing contaminate Babcock-Webb?
- Bless your mother this Sunday, say something good, Judith Doctor, 05/09/19
- Win finishes perfect Senior Night, one and done from here
- DeSoto briefs, 05/09/19
- Poopy job: Researchers study dung beetles in DeSoto County
- Taste of local history: 2nd Annual Florida Cracker Meal
- Luke Wilson cartoon, 05/02/19
- City notes, 05/02/19
- Quick reality check on realty TV (Grammar Guy), 05/02/19
- Disaster kit on a budget: when the wind dies (week 17 of 20)
- Congratulations, Peyton Peacock!
- Kudos to DeSoto Memorial volunteers
- Congratulations to the 8U champion Patriots!
- DeSoto County obituaries, Dodd, Ludwig, 05/02/19
- Blessing of God: Do you want it?, Judith Doctor, 05/02/19
- Ride on: safe cycling skills for life, Karen Smoke, 05/02/19
- National Day of Prayer, DeSoto event at noon
- Twentieth Century Lit Club minutes, Hedy Lamarr discussed, 05/02/19
- Patton carries Bulldogs over Seminoles, 05/02/19
- Cinco de Mayo in Arcadia, who made it happen, Jimmy Peters, 05/02/19
- DeSoto High prom-goers in their ‘Roaring '20s’, Ernest J. Hewett, photo gallery, 05/02/19
- Keeping communities healthy ... and safe
- Hear ye! Hear ye! It's all about (you guessed it) ears, Luke Wilson, 05/02/19
- DeSoto letters to the editor, 05/02/19
- Write stuff: Five tips for accurate historical fiction, Mark Barie, 05/02/19
- Bulldogs knock off Booker 9-3 in district finale
- Senior Night honors DCHS baseballers
- Enjoy every good day ... reject negative thinking, Roger Campbell, 05/02/19
- Comet tales: 'Didn't see this one coming' (part 2), Victor C. Rogus, 05/02/19
- DeSoto agricultural briefs, 05/02/19
- Victory Baptist Church: blessed with 100 years in Arcadia
- Tampa man held on robbery, battery charges
- Traffic stop leads to drug arrest
- Man arrested on multiple drug charges
- High-speed chase leads to drug arrest
- Several criminals sent to prison
- Man held on multiple child sex charges
- Take a run on the wild side
- Arcadia's downtown Fourth Saturday in pictures
- Code of conduct: Arcadia special master hearing
- Thank you, Marie!
- Inspired DeSoto grad at May 7 commencements
- Why Mosaic agreement is bad for DeSoto County, opinion, 05/02/19
- Police beat
- Arcadia woman nabbed in Charlotte drug bust
- Lady Mantas dominate Lady Bulldogs to reach district finals
- Bulldogs win pitching duel against Pirates
- DeSoto OK's Mosaic deal, rezoning delayed till 2023
