- Keeping communities healthy ... and safe
- Hear ye! Hear ye! It's all about (you guessed it) ears, Luke Wilson, 05/02/19
- DeSoto letters to the editor, 05/02/19
- Write stuff: Five tips for accurate historical fiction, Mark Barie, 05/02/19
- Bulldogs knock off Booker 9-3 in district finale
- Senior Night honors DCHS baseballers
- Enjoy every good day ... reject negative thinking, Roger Campbell, 05/02/19
- Take a run on the wild side
- Comet tales: 'Didn't see this one coming' (part 2), Victor C. Rogus, 05/02/19
- DeSoto agricultural briefs, 05/02/19
- Arcadia's downtown Fourth Saturday in pictures
- Victory Baptist Church: blessed with 100 years in Arcadia
- Code of conduct: Arcadia special master hearing
- Tampa man held on robbery, battery charges
- Man held on multiple child sex charges
- High-speed chase leads to drug arrest
- Traffic stop leads to drug arrest
- Arcadia woman nabbed in Charlotte drug bust
- Several criminals sent to prison
- Man arrested on multiple drug charges
- Police beat
- Lady Mantas dominate Lady Bulldogs to reach district finals
- Bulldogs win pitching duel against Pirates
- DeSoto OK's Mosaic deal, rezoning delayed till 2023
- History of 802 E. Cypress St. Georgia connect?, Arcadia, 04/25/19
- Increasingly informal lexicon reflected in dictionary.com list (Grammar Guy), 04/25/19
- Four held on drug charges, 04/25/19
- Kirschner
- Suspect arrested for 2018 armed robbery of Speedway
- DeSoto County ag briefs, 04/25/19
- Letters to the editor, 04/25/19
- Luke Wilson cartoon, 04/25/19
- Rough week, Bulldogs no-hit by Mantas, Steve Knapp, 04/25/19
- DeSoto County obituaries, Dyal, 04/25/19
- Modern Woodmen's fundraiser a success, 04/25/19
- Better gas up, tomorrow could be different, 04/25/19
- Happy trails, Pat Backer!, 04/25/19
- Bunny tales: Arcadian's Easter visit, 04/25/19
- Millennium Physician Group named 'Innovator of the Year'
- DeSoto County business briefs, 04/24/19
- Ride on: Defenders' donations total $1,500, 04/25/19
- Arcadia Garden Club: veggie basics, next meets May 6, 04/25/19
- BMW's M850i: not for the timid, or those light on cash, Len Ingrassia, 04/25/19
- How Angela saved her church, good things happened, Roger Campbell, 04/25/19
- Arcadia Lit Club minutes, next meets May 8, 04/25/19
- Bulldogs fall in big game, 'who are those guys?', Steve Knapp, 04/25/19
- Special day for DeSoto athletes, 04/25/19
- Col. Sanders visits Arcadia, 04/25/19
- Quest for meaning—must be something greater than ourselves, Judith Doctor, 04/25/19
- Earth Day 2019, we don't have time, Our View, 04/25/19
