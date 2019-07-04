Latest News
- APD Explorers excel at state event
- Meet Leonard DeLaBruere: Arcadia's music man
- History's mysteries: Independence Day, 1876
- Big surprises at Downtown Athletic Club
- DeSoto ag briefs, 07/04/19
- DeSoto hams in disaster exercises, event dates to 1933
- Texting and gas going to cost you more
- Luke Wilson cartoon, 07/04/19
- Family travel broadens perspective, builds character
- Study shows hotel price, ratings more important than brand name
- 13 all-American movies to stream for Independence Day
- Count the people, not the citizens
- Why all relationships must change and grow
- Documentary difficult for competitive eater Kobayashi to swallow
- Heidi Williams, not your typical senior citizen, Steve Knapp, 06/27/19
- Citrus decor: Tips for fruit-inspired tones
- The 7 dirtiest places in your kitchen
- How Esi Edugyan came to write the award-winning ‘Washington Black’
- Doggy decor: Designing for a fur baby
- Try the sheet pan dinner trend with tasty shrimp fajitas
- Art meets feet in Vans X Frida Kahlo collection
- ‘The Loudest Voice’ turns the spotlight on Roger Ailes
- Mary Skaggs leaves the Sun after 40-plus years
- Steph Curry makes faithful moves through production company
- Judith Krantz's fantasy novels focused on the lifestyles of the rich, dangerously beautiful
- French actress Edith Scob, who starred in horror flick ‘Eyes Without a Face,’ dead at 81
- Bubble tea: Where to find the trendy drink
- Max Wright, famous for playing good-natured dad on ‘ALF,’ dies at 75
- Arcadia's Moose Lodge, helping the community since 1915
- Meet Matt Anderson, Arcadia's top cop
- History's mysteries: Arcadia, town and girl name, our 'Aunt Cade'
- Man charged with multiple counts of child molestation
- FCCC inmate gets 6+years in prison for threats, battery on FCCC staff
- Woman charged with swinging knife at boyfriend
- Florida crime declines, rape and murder up
- DeSoto business briefs, 06/27/19
- DeSoto County ag briefs, 06/27/19
- Infinti's new QX80 Limited, big on amenities ... price and fuel
- Is your favorite restaurant safe? And how to protect yourself
- Luke Wilson cartoon, 06/27/19
- Hot in chili cook-off
- Going smokeless: tobacco-free helps businesses
- Five highly effective habits for writers, Mark Barie, 06/27/19
- Former DeSoto athlete a difference-maker, 'such a caring heart'
- What happened to ‘to be’? (Grammar Guy), 06/27/19
- Style points: cancer resources at DMH
- Lessons learned from a gentle man, Roger Campbell, 06/27/19
- Can we talk? Peace, a way of life, know thy self
- Gas prices rebound, there's a list of reasons
- Faith factor—optimism for the future
