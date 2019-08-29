Latest News
- DeSoto ag briefs, 08/29/19
- DeSoto OKs trash fee increase
- Meet William Nielander, Arcadia's special master
- Taste tests: airlines work to improve their food to better satisfy customers
- Millennials fly in and out of parents lives
- Study: Having kids makes you happier, but mostly when they are older
- Shrimp salad perfect for Labor Day picnic
- Former DeSoto teacher publishes book
- Florida declares state of emergency as Dorian gains strength
- Gateway to Space: Virgin Galactic gives inside look to new spaceport
- When is it OK to leave your children home alone?
- Have a brown thumb? Why killing plants causes anxiety
- Coaches association to promote sport among area schools
- Missy Elliott honored at MTV VMAs; Swift wins top prize
- Cool dessert is deceptively simple
- Hot stuff: add jalapeños to a variety of dishes for a spicy kick
- With 60 mph winds, Tropical Storm Dorian nears Caribbean
- Halloween Horror Nights: ‘House of 1000 Corpses’ rounds out Universal’s lineup
- The Return To Thra In "The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance"
- ‘On Becoming a God in Central Florida’ allows Kirsten Dunst to channel her anger
- Middle school is the new high school. Catch up, pop culture
- Power Six Rankings: Look who's No. 1
- Facebook Comments
- You chose before-and-after hurricane photos as this week's #1
- This week’s best-sellers from Publishers Weekly
- Office worker turned travel junkie in ‘Ten Years a Nomad’
- 'Stranger Things' fans dressing up, bring cameras to Georgia
- Tips to reclaim some control in your work-life balance
- Co-living experiment: Can it help address two looming crises of American aging?
- Time on your hands? Put it to good use
- Former funeral director found dead
- Tarpons shutout Bulldogs, 24-0
- Mukbang craze: Watching videos of people consuming large amounts of food
- Movie guide: What are you going to watch this weekend?
- Family guide for two new releases
- Troop 39's adventures in New England
- Daniels Deceivers, allure of Arcadia fish lures
- Arcadia to the rescue, man and dog reunite
- Bulldogs build on last season's success
- Apply sunscreen—early and often (Grammar Guy), 08/22/19
- Road construction precipitates charge for aggravated assault
- Police beat
- Healing starts, city welcomes park honoring Clark brothers
- Refreshed Hyundai Elantra, good value, nice looks, 08/22/19, Len Ingrassia
- Exposure to foreclosure, Christmas gifts, September schedules
- Bulldog boys defeat Wildcats, girls run strong
- Luke Wilson cartoon, 08/22/19
- Guido Frick headlines November workshop
- Close match, Lady (JV) Bulldogs prevail
- Meet Heather St. John: In her nature to help
