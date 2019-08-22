Latest News
- DeSoto obituaries, Davis, 08/22/19
- How to play with texture to perk up your living space
- ‘Soul Train’ musical to dance onto Broadway in 2021
- Peace River Campground, adventure in our backyard
- Rain: the good, the bad and the ugly
- Apply sunscreen—early and often (Grammar Guy), 08/22/19
- DeSoto High update: Chromebooks, IDs and good deeds
- Healing starts, city welcomes park honoring Clark brothers
- Picture perfect: First week at Memorial Elementary
- What if phone chargers were everywhere like Wi-Fi?
- What to pack for lunch or snacks: Blend and go smoothies
- Pasta dish features fresh summer veggies
- Let's get emotional: 7 underrated feelings and where to find them
- NBA Experience tips off at Disney Springs
- Say "amen" to John Goodman who enjoys twisted roles
- Fast food: Tips for choosing healthier options
- Football and Fashion: Malcolm Jenkins' Damari Savile menswear puts 'culture first'
- Dogfishing: People posing with pets they don’t own in hopes of finding love on dating apps
- Therapist uses tarot cards to discuss mental health, and at least 89,000 people are paying attention
- Six paperbacks to pick up, including a biography and expertly rendered crime fiction
- Gatorama: A day in the life of one of Florida’s oldest roadside attractions
- Charlotte, DeSoto to help plan state road project
- ‘Sharknado’s’ Ian Ziering now rides ‘Zombie Tidal Wave’
- 7 tips for traveling with adult children
- The misunderstood humor of Danny McBride
- Perfect eyebrows: Hollywood’s go-to guru offers arch advice
- Awkward spaces: Tips for transforming them into home highlights
- Clark Brothers Memorial Park is official
- Search widens for felon who fled North Port Police
- Movie guide: What are you going to see this weekend?
- Family guide to new movie releases
- Spas are seeing more men, a less-is-more approach for guests
- Get your Kicks in Nissan's little SUV
- Luke Wilson cartoon, 08/15/19
- First-class kids! DeSoto back to school, day one is fun
- In case you're wondering: Historic Mizell Homestead
- DeSoto business briefs, 08/15/19
- Capturing a comet-galaxy conjunction
- DeSoto officer Leadership Academy grad
- Color them happy!
- DeSoto ag briefs, 08/15/19
- Peace and hope: Woodstock memories 50 years later
- Letters to the editor, 08/15/19
- Hand grenade found in man's car
- Luther sentenced 20 years for sexual battery of child
- Smith, 78, sentenced to 22 months in prison
- Tractor-trailer overturns at 70/31 intersection
- Florida voters may weigh in on 'jungle primaries'
- How DeSoto stood its ground against Hurricane Charley, Luke Wilson, 08/15/19
- Meet Miles Christian-Hart: performer, Arcadia businessman
