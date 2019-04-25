Our position: Let’s honor Mother Earth
Generally speaking, humans have demonstrated over and over a remarkable ability to cooperate in a crisis. The tragic fire at the beloved Notre Dame’s Cathedral was a case in point.
Humans have also aligned themselves around seemingly perpetual, slow-burning crises to advance social and civil rights issues. Together with governments, people have established a number of functioning democracies, have mostly abolished slavery, and in a remarkable show of global support, the Paris Agreement on Climate Change opened for signature on Earth Day on April 22, 2016. The Climate Agreement was a reminder of what can happen with the planets of science, people’s movements, bureaucracies, and economic interests come into alignment around a crisis.
Yet despite that global consensus, the world’s annual carbon emissions reached an all-time high last year; a year that was the fourth hottest on record and saw massive wildfires, continued Antarctic ice-mass loss, astonishing accelerating species losses, and a harrowing IPCC report warning humanity that going above the Paris lower limit of 1.5 °C global warming will have catastrophic consequences. The quantifiable impacts of climate change’s environmental destruction are orders of magnitude greater that any single storm, fire, flood. These impacts have been documented by legions of physicians, epidemiologists, chemists, climatologists, conservation biologists, economists, and other experts. But they are politically inconsequential.
In the meantime, public support for the environment remains broad-based but it has been remarkably mild-mannered in the face of the acceleration of climate change. Although our planet faces major tipping points on climate change, ocean acidification, freshwater depletion, topsoil loss, toxic chemicals, antibiotic-resistant diseases, and an epidemic of extinction, the environment is not a top-tier political issue. Anywhere! Most people do voice care about the environment. But very few of them vote for candidates primarily based on their environmental stances. Politicians know they can shred environmental safeguards without suffering political consequences. The very enormity of environmental threats produces self-defeating responses: (1) flat-out denial; (2) a sense of personal impotence; or (3) paralysis. We pay attention to problems where we can identify the victims and where our actions appear likely to make a difference.
Behind the scenes a new social and political movement is growing, aided by a coordinated environmental coalition along with high school kids, faith groups, mayors, and investors who are standing up to politicians and corporations that put profits above people and the planet. This network and the platforms that we will use will focus on elections, consumer campaigns, corporate governance and decision-making processes. Our goals are to mobilize a huge, diverse, intense movement in the recognition that the crisis is urgent and that we don’t have time.
Earth Day 2019 is a great day to launch this global initiative. It is the people’s day, the one inspired by 20 million boots on the ground in 1970. The world is mobilizing again, tapping into the power of a conscious, concerned, and coordinated global citizenry to meet a crisis that can’t wait another minute.
Kathleen Rogers is president of Earth Day Network, and Ingmar Rentzhog is CEO and founder of We Don’t Have Time.
