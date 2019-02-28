We take a moment today to acknowledge the passing of one of the most recognizable servicemen of the Second World War, a man of unfamiliar name and iconic image.
George Mendonsa died in Newport, R.I., on Feb. 17 at age 95.
A quartermaster in the U.S. Navy, Mendonsa was home on leave Aug. 14, 1945, at Radio City Music Hall with a date when the announcement came that Japan had surrendered and World War II was ended.
According to a story in the Washington Post, Mendonsa got up and set off for a bar in Times Square. There among the crowd, the young man wearing a dark Navy blue uniform saw a young woman in nurse’s whites. He wrapped her in his arms, bent her backwards and planted what was once called a big “smacker” on her lips.
“V-J Day in Times Square,” by the pre-eminent photographer Alfred Eisenstaedt, ran two weeks in Life magazine. A full page of celebratory smooch. It was soon reproduced on posters and came to represent the outpouring of joy at news of the war’s end. A spontaneous celebration expressed in “The Kiss,” as the photo became known.
Much later came a 25-foot statue, “Unconditional Surrender,” one of which stands by the bay in downtown Sarasota, just north of Marina Jack. It’s not uncommon to see couples at the base, assuming the pose for smartphone photographers nearby.
Controversy later ensued over the identities of the subjects. And also, perspective and interpretation of the event itself.
Especially with the heightened sensitivities of the Me Too movement, “The Kiss” can be seen as a form of sexual assault. In fact, the woman in the photo, Greta Zimmer Friedman, later told an interviewer, “It wasn’t my choice to be kissed. The guy just came over and kissed or grabbed.”
For his part, Mendonsa said it was a spur-of-the-moment expression of joy and thanks following his experience on a destroyer in the Pacific seeing nurses care for comrades wounded in a kamikaze attack.
“I believe if that girl did not have a nurse’s uniform on, that I never would have grabbed her,” he said.
All was forgiven and the two later became Christmas card friends.
For what it’s worth, Mendonsa also insisted “the kiss” was out of character. He wasn’t necessarily a spontaneous, passionate guy.
His wife, Rita, later seconded the emotion, telling a biographer:
“In all these years, George has never kissed me like that.”
Side note: Vandals days after Mr. Mendonsa’s death painted a modern catchphrase on the “Unconditional Surrender” statue. While it can’t be argued that a rights movement to empower persons or groups is good for progress, the choice where to plant that message in Sarasota is weak. It’s also a cheapshot; millions of men and women paid for one country’s conceit during the period the statue represents. Defacing something so innocent is best summed by the owner of the company scrubbing red paint from the statue: “It’s just sad to see anyone in this day and age to choose to purposely do damage to something that brings great pride to the community. It’s one of our most iconic pieces here,” John Cloud, owner of Gorilla Kleen, told a Sarasota news outlet.
Well said, Mr. Cloud.
