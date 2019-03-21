OUR POSITION: The public is best served when government notices are printed in newspapers and placed online. Rep. Randy Fine’s bill to eliminate publishing public notices in newspapers is just a slap at the press.
It seems almost every year a politician in Tallahassee wants to throw a punch at the press by filing a bill to eliminate a key source of revenue in the form of public notices. This year, it’s Rep. Randy Fine (R-Brevard County).
Fine’s proposed legislation would eliminate a requirement that city and county governments and school districts purchase space in newspapers to advertise their public meetings. The South Brevard County lawmaker says the bill would reduce the cost of those notices to governments and give them money to spend on things he deems more important.
When discussing his bill recently he welcomed government officials to take the stage to support his 2019 Public Notice Reform Act.
It would:
• Strike the requirement that government entities put notices of their meetings and other government business in print, while still requiring they be published online or in “searchable public notices.”
• Force publishers of public notices to mail, for free, via first-class mail, copies of all public notices to any member of the public withing to obtain them.
Not surprisingly, newspapers are railing against the idea. Sure, we would miss out on some revenue, but that is not the most important factor.
Dean Ridings, president and chief executive officer of the Florida Press Association, which represents 160 Florida newspapers, said there is value to have those notices published both online and in a printed newspaper. And, he pointed out in a Florida Today story, that newspapers provide an “independent, third-party verification” that legal notices are indeed published, rather than having a government body publish its own legal notices on a website.
Consider this. If you don’t know in advance about a public meeting, how could you look for information about it on a website? If it is printed in a newspaper, you can read it as you read the sports, the news of the world or the news about your community.
And, do we really trust the government to put public notices about meetings online in plenty of time for people, especially those who might oppose a planned action, to attend and speak their mind? We like to think they would be responsible enough to do this but if you follow Florida politics you will see instances where government entities—think South Florida Water Management District, for example—might not want a big crowd at its meeting.
TaxWatch, a nonpartisan government watchdog group, has come out against Fine’s bill.
In a column published in the Sun, the group said public notices are key to a citizen’s right to know about the decisions elected officials make every day that affect their lives. The group fears that taking notices out of newspapers would erode the public’s access to information about government plans, budgets, estate sales, new ordinances and other topics.
The column said a scientific poll by Mason Dixon shows a great majority of Florida citizens want wider access—not less—to public notices.
We call on our representatives in Tallahassee to withhold any support for Fine’s bill. To do otherwise is an affront to their constituents and a move toward more government secrecy.
