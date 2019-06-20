OUR POSITION: Florida must pay attention and do a better job of assuring its retirees can look forward to their golden years being just that.
People often repeat what was supposed to be a joke and is wrongly or rightly attributed to comic Billy Crystal. That is that people move to Florida to die.
Well, there is no escaping death, so if you retire to Florida you may well die here. But most retirees have a lot of life to live and a lot of memories still to make. That brings the question whether Florida is doing all it can to assure people have an opportunity for their golden years to be as happy and healthy as they would like.
According to an article in the Orlando Sentinel, the latest America’s Health Rankings report shows that Florida is lacking when it comes to quality of life for its older population. The Sunshine State ranks only 29th for having the most physically and mentally healthy seniors, according to the Sentinel story.
How could that be? After all, Florida is generally recognized as one of the best locations for people to move to after retirement. The state is bracing for a wave of baby boomers who are expected to push our population to resource-sapping numbers.
According to the Florida Department of Health:
• 46 percent of Charlotte County, 21 percent of DeSoto County and 43 percent of Sarasota County are over age 60.
• 33 percent in Charlotte, 34 percent in DeSoto and 29 percent in Sarasota of those over 65 are disabled.
• 7 percent of those over 65 in Charlotte, 10 percent in DeSoto and 6 percent in Sarasota live in poverty.
It shouldn’t come as a shock that Florida saw a 36 percent increase in the number of seniors diagnosed with depression. Then, people may outlive their savings. That can lead to poverty and mental stress. The Sentinel story noted 10 percent of older Floridians drink too much. Answers are elusive. But we have to believe communities that foster activities for older Floridians, gathering places such as Senior Friendship Centers in Arcadia are steps in the right direction. Florida owes it to the people who trust us with their golden years to make that time as special as we can.
OUR POSITION: With higher sea levels, more flooding and stronger storms forecast, the Southwest Florida region must become more resilient in the face of climate change.
Nearly 10 years ago, as concern grew about flooding and sea-level rise in the Miami area, a handful of counties got together on a plan to deal with potentially catastrophic consequences. The result was something called the Southeast Florida Regional Climate Change Compact. It includes the counties of Broward, Miami-Dade, Palm and Monroe. Since the groups formation, participating governments have worked to prepare for and counteract the impacts of climate change. In this past year, counties of Southwest Florida have begun to consider a similar compact.
It seems a sound idea.
We know our readers don’t agree on what is causing the earth’s climate patterns to shift. We are solidly on the side of the large consensus of scientists who maintain the earth’s fragile bubble of an atmosphere is being overwhelmed with greenhouse gases from human activity like industrial and automobile emissions. We believe that it is shortsighted and foolish to think this demonstrable natural phenomenon can be reversed without a change in our behavior.
Nevertheless, it would be even more foolish and shortsighted to ignore the reality of the advance of a climate change and not take steps to deal with it on the ground level. No less a respected authority than the U.S. Department of Defense is planning for the potential impacts from climate change on military preparedness and our defense. Cities and counties across the nation are including climate impacts as a routine part of the planning process.
It makes most sense to approach planning and coordination from regional perspective, as you would roads, development and the economy.
Note that the Environmental Protection Agency reports the overall temperature has increased 1 degree in the past century. Temperature increase is speeding up. Locally, and narrowly, the past month of May was the hottest on record. Recent years have set records for heat.
We need to step up. We can’t put our heads in the sand. More and more, that sand will be underwater.
Local counties expect to return to the table to further discuss the compact option in the fall. It should be done. If nothing else, we have to strengthen our region’s ability to mitigate the impacts and respond to higher water levels, flooding and all the fallout from super-storms.
