OUR POSITION: Better yet would be to establish the ability of local authorities to enact bans if they choose.
Newly elected state Sen. Joe Gruters, R-Sarasota, hasn’t wasted time proposing a feel-good-and breathe-better – bill that would ban smoking on public beaches in Florida.
Good for him. Good for the rest of us. But, we suspect, a proposal with dubious prospects.
Now, despite our occasional enjoyment of a nice Partagas cigar while taking in a sunset at the beach — on rare occasion, that is, and, to be honest, only one or two of “us” — the reality is that smoking stinks. It can be annoying to those downwind. It is unhealthy for the smoker, primarily, and anyone else nearby, secondarily. Plus, all too often, thoughtless smokers leave behind butt-litter that spoils an otherwise natural area.
That’s why Sarasota County banned “the use of cigarettes, cigars or any smoking products” at its beaches and parks in 2007. Those who needed a smoke could go to designated smoking areas in the parking lot, but that was it. And, despite some sporadic initial grumbling, the ban proved to be no big deal. The result was fresher air for beach-goers — for five years.
In late 2012, a Circuit Court ruled Florida’s Clean Indoor Act preempted all local smoking ordinances. In the law, the Legislature left all matters of public smoking regulation to the itself — which is typical — and also refused to regulate it beyond indoor smoking — hence, “Indoor” Act.
The upshot was that, following the court ruling, local governments were obliged to kill any smoking bans that went beyond parameters set by state lawmakers. Sarasota first removed its no-smoking signs, then wiped its ordinance off the books.
In 2013, the state Legislature saw a bill restoring local smoking/litter control, with reasonable limitations. The bill sailed through one committee, then crashed on the shoreline of neglect.
Now comes Gruters, whose bill, SB218, would ban smoking on Florida’s public beaches. Violators would be subject to fines no greater than $25 or subject to 10 hours of community service.
We like the idea, especially the notion that the 10 hours might be spend picking up trash and litter at the beaches. We’re skeptical about chances of success, however.
It sounds good, and it feels good: A blanket smoking ban, same as the ban on indoor smoking in public places. But it reaches too far, which probably dooms it.
Better yet would be a law giving local authorities the right to enact bans in their own turf, or sand. Charlotte County never banned beach smoking; Sarasota did. It suited each county’s sensibility, which is appropriate.
Nevertheless, good for Gruters to bring a bill back to the Legislature. It may be a long shot, but it’s still worth a shot, if, for no other reason that it keeps the issue alive.
