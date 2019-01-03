OUR POSITION: Governments reach a sensible compromise in disagreement over river withdrawals.
It looks as if the Great Peace River Water War of 2018 will come to a peaceful end as we enter the new year.
As it should. Thankfully.
An agreement to the dispute was announced recently by the Peace River Manasota Regional Water Supply Authority, which water utility serving Charlotte, Sarasota and DeSoto counties. Members of the authority were involved in a legal challenge brought by the Polk Regional Water Cooperative, Polk County government and five cities in Polk over PRMRWSA’s request for rights to withdraw more water from the river in coming decades.
It seemed a curious contention, in that the permitted withdrawals would come well downstream from Polk County — not far from where the large, freshwater river empties into the Gulf of Mexico.
But it was a potentially costly challenge which threatened to limit plans by the regional authority to build a third reservoir in DeSoto County near the North Port city line. The Peace River Authority took it so seriously that members earlier this year authorized spending $500,000 on legal fees. More than half that amount had been spent already in litigation before a state agency.
And then, the matter involved nothing less than sustainable growth both here and in Polk.
A permit from the Southwest Florida Water Management District, known as Swiftmud, currently allows the regional authority to divert 120 million gallons a day to its reservoirs. This comes from the river only during the rainy season, when flow is high. Roughly 35 million gallons a day are now allocated for residents and businesses in Manatee, Sarasota, Charlotte and DeSoto counties.
However, the authority expects to build another reservoir to accommodate anticipated growth. The reservoirs are needed here both in emergencies and during the bone-dry winter months, when the river level drops.
PRMRWSA asked Swiftmud for a new permit allowing it to withdraw 258 million gallons a day. Again, those days would come well into the future, but without it growth would be hampered.
Polk communities, also considering their future needs, objected, fearing they’d get cut out of the equation by water-greedy neighbors on the coast.
Objections were filed with the state, and lawyers were engaged. The threat of a protracted lawsuit seemed real.
Fortunately for all, a compromise was reached. According to an agreement approved by all parties, the lawsuit was dropped. The parties will work together to identify how the Peace River can be used by all in this large region. And, critically, the near-coast authority will be able to continue with plans to build its new reservoir.
One caveat: Withdrawal will be decreased by up to 48 million gallons a day if deemed necessary at some point in the next 10 years.
Months ago, when this issue first surfaced, we expressed hope and confidence that something along these lines could be worked out if all entities sat down to talk it through. As they did.
A statement from authority Board Chairman and Sarasota County Commissioner Al Maio summed up the resolution aptly: “The thing about litigation is that it creates ill will and doesn’t produce any water. Settling this matter underscores our commitment to invest public dollars in what matters, delivering quality water, when we need it, now and in the future.”
