OUR POSITION: It’s time for Florida to move forward into the 21st century with a realistic monetary threshold for felony theft crimes.
We’re familiar with the case of one teenager who, years ago, made the very bad decision of trying his hand at shop-lifting.
His friend worked part-time at a department store. Mr. Inside convinced his pal he could fill up a shopping bag with stuff and simply walk out the door. Easy.
Hoo-boy.
Both were dopey teenage boys — not venal or stupid, but mid-teen dopes. It happens. Teenage boys seem particularly vulnerable to mental lapses of this sort.
But, said teenager filled shopping bag with clothing, video games and electronic items, then strolled out the door.
Only to be busted by store security, of course.
It was only just before the initial court appearance that he found he’d be charged with a felony: The stuff in the shopping bag exceeded the value threshold for a felony charge. A serious mark on the permanent record.
He got lucky: For various reasons, the charge was reduced on condition of participation in a diversion program. Apologies were written, community service done. The official record was erased and, as far as we know there were no further legal infractions. The teenager went to college, graduate school, raised a family, enjoyed a distinguished career and contributed the well-being of his community.
It might have been otherwise.
That situation is common in the court system. Youthful offenders are rightly given a chance to redeem themselves for indiscretions. Prosecutors may deal charges down to misdemeanors, or they may not.
One big problem in Florida, though, is the low monetary threshold for felonies: $300.
The law setting the minimum for felony grand theft was established three decades ago, in 1986. Ronald Reagan was president. The price of gas was 85 cents a gallon.
Since then, consumer price index has more than doubled. What cost $300 when Chernobyl exploded now costs $650.
As a recent Sun story noted, Florida now has the second lowest felony threshold in the nation. Bills filed in the Legislature aim to raise the figure to either $1,000 (in the House bill) or $1,500 (in the Senate.)
Pick a number. But, from our vantage point, it makes sense to raise the threshold above the level of inflation. It makes very little sense to fill jail or prison cells for what are, relatively speaking, minor offenses. What should be misdemeanors.
According to a Pew Charitable Trust study, 38 states have raised their felony theft thresholds since 2000. The Pew analysis showed those actions “had no impact on property crime or larceny rates.” Those states have seen roughly the same decrease in crime rate as states that did not raise thresholds. In fact, the study saw no correlation between the felony trigger number and crime rates.
As for the impact on the level of crime, it just didn’t matter. However, for individuals — especially young people — a felony rap can be a life-altering deal.
Add to that the savings in court costs. As an attorney aptly put it, this is also a matter of “judicial economy and judicial efficiency.”
All in all, time to adapt and update.
