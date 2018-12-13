OUR POSITION: Drive safely, dad-gummit!
We’ve got to admit, our first reaction to the Sun’s Page 1 story on Monday, “How’s grandpa’s driving” was:
“Who you calling grandpa?”
Well, yes.
The fact is, our Editorial Board includes—shall we politely say—the older demographic. A grandfather of three and a grandfather of six included.
Old enough.
But elderly? Please!
And, yet, some of us in the older-age cohort must admit our driving abilities have, indeed, lessened slightly over the years. We’re not quite as attentive. Our vision isn’t as sharp as it once was, and, while behind the wheel, our eyes tend to wander toward roadside attractions: billboards, flashing store signs, attractive pedestrians.
And all those new roundabouts? Oh, don’t get us started.
We’ve also noticed a tendency by our children offering to chauffeur when we all go out. A little too eagerly. They make polite excuses. We tend to accept. Often, they’ll just grab the keys.
And then we remember our how it was with our own parents and grandparents years ago.
Take a back seat, gramps.
Monday’ story by the 20-something Sun staff writer Anne Easker wasn’t strictly about “grandparents.” After all, many of us have children at a young age, who also have children at young age. The “grandpa” business was a headline writer’s clever device to draw us into the story about something called Older Driver Safety Awareness Week, which is a campaign under the auspices of the American Occupational Therapy Association, a group that would be happy if you sought a professional assessment from one of their members.
Nevertheless, while grandma and grandpa may shy away from the very idea, older driver safety awareness isn’t just for the top 1 percent, age-wise.
As the story noted, roughly one-third of all traffic accidents in Charlotte County involve Medicare-eligible adults—those 65 and over. Makes sense, since roughly one-third of county residents are age 65 or older. And while older drivers often tend to be more-careful motorists, driving skills are among those physical skills that simply deteriorate with time.
It happens. Driving skills and taxes. And those members of the older-aged cohort and those with loved ones in the much-older-aged cohorts are wise to recognize the trend and realize there are programs that can help keep you sharp and can help keep you and everyone else safe.
The Area Agency on Aging for Southwest Florida can help. Same with AARP. “CarFit,” a national program highlighted in Easker’s story, checks whether individuals fit properly in their cars. Don’t laugh; it makes a big difference, especially with today’d bigger vehicles and diminished rear window space and sight lines. CarFit volunteers help show drivers how to adjust their mirrors properly to minimize the blind spots and how to adjust seat heights and distance to the pedals.
These often make a big difference.
We can attest to the old saying: older makes wiser. Add, often, more thoughtful and careful.
But the aging process also naturally brings slower reaction times along with slower most-everything physical.
Be wise, grandma and grandpa. Recognize the limitations that come with age and help keep everyone safer on the road.
