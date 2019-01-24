See what’s happening out there
Mr. Garrett, I think you need to step out of your office and check out the protests and commissioners’ meetings in other counties, because the citizens certainly don’t welcome Mosaic with open arms (Arcadian Jan. 17). Hundreds have attended or marched in opposition. The type of fertilizer application Mosaic promotes has proven detrimental to our waterways, and considering the effects on our local fisheries, is not feeding the world. The world is fed by small farms. Sustainable farming is much less harmful to the environment.
Mosaic’s VP described a Ft. Meade that is prosperous. Yet within the city center, building vacancy rate is 27.4 percent, higher than 92.9 percent of U.S. neighborhoods. Some 18.8 percent live in poverty. This doesn’t sound prosperous to me.
Mosaic has proven itself to be a poor neighbor to those who live nearby, or were forced to move due to the loss of their quality of life. The first-hand stories I have heard are heart-breaking. Mr. Schweiss brags about Mosaic’s environmental safety record, contradicted by witness accounts, and most seriously displayed by their long delay in reporting the massive gypstack sinkhole, which he tries to divert attention from. Sinkholes in regions that are mined are not a coincidence, as Mosaic’s massive use of water is not mentioned either, nor are the outflows pumping diluted pollutants into our precious creeks. Rick Scott’s DEP has removed and lowered protections, and I am proud of our own commissioners for protecting our beautiful DeSoto County. Informed people don’t greet bullies with open arms. Behind Mosaic’s glad-handing stands a big bully.
Sarah Hollenhorst
Arcadia
Thank you to Walmart,
a good citizen
With the news so full of terrible things, I need to let everyone know there are still people that do the right thing. This past Saturday I left my cellphone in the Arcadia Walmart restroom. About 10 to 15 minutes later I realized I did not have it. In a panic I returned to the restroom, my phone was not there. I checked at the service desk; yes, they had a cellphone. After I described the phone, it was returned to me. I want to thank the Walmart employees that kept my phone safe ...and I especially want to thank the person that turned in my phone. Thank you.
Deana Southwell
Arcadia
