Impressed with Arcadia rodeo
I want to compliment the Arcadia All-Florida Championship Rodeo Association on a excellent rodeo on March 9, 2019. We enjoyed a delightful afternoon at the new arena. All was very well organized and efficiently managed. Few know that the event is planned and carried out by volunteers and a fine office staff. It was as well run as the Super Bowl! Arcadia is so fortunate to have such an event here! I would also like to compliment Marshall Matt Anderson, Sheriff James Potter and the Florida Highway Patrol Auxiliary on their efficient management of the traffic that day. The Junior ROTC Auxiliary should be thanked as well for handling the parking of the many cars. All traffic was handled efficiently and moved right along. The Mosaic Arena is a great addition to DeSoto County. We should be very proud to have such a splendid facility in our community!
M. Lewis Hall Jr.
Arcadia
Ban phosphate mining
in DeSoto County
Commissioners ... you have to think beyond the fence line. Mosaic has already been approved by the Army Corps for Manatee and Hardee counties. If I were you I would get with (DeSoto Development director) Earl Hahn and County Attorney Don Conn and mention having some kind of water testing.
I have spoken to Earl Hahn about last summer. Maybe this isn’t such a bad idea? FDEP (Florida Department of Environmental Protection) water quality standards are horrible, but it’s their rule. My gut feeling tells me Mosaic will exceed those standard limits as the mines grow and the rains fall. Think about it. Where is their pollution flowing to now? So many friends and family in DeSoto county with cancer. Coincidence? Having some kind of testing done by the county would protect you. If limits exceed, this is something tangible that DeSoto County would benefit against Mosaic in court. The phosphate industry is going full steam ahead in Hardee and Manatee! Do you think your quality of drinking water will get any better?
P.S. commissioners: I would nip this in the bud and ban phosphate mining in DeSoto County. Sarasota county did it. Why allow a phosphate industry to taunt the residents and let them be anxious year after year? Will our well run dry? Will we have dead marine life every summer? Will the red tide last another year? What are we drinking? Will Boca Grande suffer another ground zero? Dead dolphins, manatee, goliath grouper and snook! Fisheries in Charlotte Harbor gone forever? Ban phosphate mining in DeSoto County. Be guarded against the phosphate industry upstream from you.
Mari R. Hollingsworth
Longboat Key, Florida
