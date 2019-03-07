To air is inhumane
Editor:
There is nothing peaceful about the Peace River now. I have lived in this area over 15 years and have enjoyed the quiet country setting. Recently, there has been an invasion of airboats on the Peace River.
These watercraft are to be muffled per Florida statute, either with a muffler or underwater. When I inquired to whom enforces this statute with FWC, I was told they leave this up to the counties in which said airboats operate. When I inquired with the DeSoto County authorities, I was told they have no patrols on the water to enforce the laws. Thus we are subject to the noise of the few at the expense of many.
If you are contemplating a move to the county, I suggest you find a property well away from the “ Peace River.”
Randy Bohley
Arcadia
