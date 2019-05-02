Lesson plans for
better education
While creating school-reform classrooms, teachers must be involved in all decision making. Create a revolutionary reform—there is more we can do. Two things: overhaul state assessments and provide teachers with autonomy to use their professional education and skills to educate every child.
Remove state mandated exams in order to stream and track students and evaluate teachers. Working with classroom educators, create alternative classroom assessments—portfolio assessments, performance assessments, self-assessments, and self-reflection in order to evaluate whole child learning.
We must have a knowledge and innovative economy in order to keep up with the global community, and removing rote state exams that require little thinking is one key element to reaching that goal.
Allowing educators to enjoy autonomy in the school to teach and evaluate students is another key aspect to revolutionizing education. When teachers are free to teach their students and meet them where they are in their unique abilities, students are better educated to meet global needs. In addition, making professional development available, tuition for higher education affordable or free, and creating more peer-to-peer accountability and mentorship, will help teachers be the best in their field. We lose a lot of good, quality teachers to businesses and other industries because of low teacher salary. Increasing teacher salary to a base of at least $50,000 will allow more professionals to consider going into teaching as a professional career.
Kyle Doty
Arcadia
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.