Bus is back, now what?
I want to first thank the people that were able to get the DART bus back up running on June 14. It was a real blessing to hear the people when they got on the bus saying how grateful they were to have the bus back. However, it is sad to see so few people riding now, after all it was three long months when everyone that had been riding the bus for at least a year or longer all of a sudden having to walk to work, or getting other means of getting where they needed to go. Yet I have not seen any kind of article in the paper or other type of notice that the bus is back running, or what the future plans are. It sure would help a lot of people that would ride the bus. At this point I have even talked with all three of the wonderful drivers who have been driving for a number of years and they don’t seem to know what is ahead for them. Come on, Social Service Department, county commissioners and others that are involved with transportation issues, tell us, because we all have a right to be able to get out of our homes, to get to work, to doctors, to get food, or to just be able to socialize.
Ellen Davis
Arcadia
Saluting those helping JROTC event
From 2002-2006, DeSoto County High School Army JROTC cadets established an extraordinarily high standard of achievement and represented DeSoto High, the county and themselves in an exemplary fashion. We want to thank the following for supporting their reunion that was held June 29. The reunion was a great success due to their generosity and support.
Donations and assistance were provided by: Arcadia American Legion Post K-12/Ron Jones CSM retired, Hans and Ann Bursa, Ms. Carolyn Green, DeSoto Veterinary Service/Dr. Mike McNulty, J.J. Transport, Buddy and Sandy Mansfield, Tractor Supply Co., P.C. Solutions/Mike Daniels; O’Reilly Auto Parts, Beef ‘O’ Brady’s, Scott’s Service Center/Scott Yates, Ace Hardware, Keith and Martha Jo Markey, Do it Best Hardware, Arcadia Moose Lodge #1326, The Arcadian Newspaper, Peace River Shopper and Bill Wight/Zebra Photography.
Again, thank you for supporting these fine young men and ladies.
Tom and Sandy Damron
Arcadia
