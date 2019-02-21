DeSoto letters to the editor, 02/21/19

Odd otter encounter
While visiting Myakka River State Park, the largest state park in Florida, my wife, daughter, her friend and I were picnicking in the upper river picnic area. I had caught a large bass, put it on a stringer and put it back in the water. We had enjoyed a nice lunch and were relaxing ... when out of the water and up the riverbank came this river otter. We called him Otty. He went to where my daughter was sitting, reared up on her legs and sniffed around, then visited my wife. Finding no food, he loped over to the picnic table where we had left our meals before cleaning up. Up on the table he went and proceeded to go through all of our leftovers and devoured whatever he liked. He then explored the other tables; but finding nothing, went to the restroom area and got some fresh water.
Then he came back to our area and entered the water exactly where I had my fish. Yep, he stole my fish. Then he went across the river to a sandbar and proceeded to eat the fish. He would roll over on his back, take a bite and look over at us. As if to say, thanks. He devoured the whole fish. He went back into the river, swam towards us, as if to say thank you, and then took off down the river.
Otters are wild creatures. If one comes to you, do not try to pet them. They are inquisitive, intelligent and excellent swimmers. It was an interesting experience and very educational.
Neville Smith
Arcadia
