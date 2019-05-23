Fix buses, and other business
I started riding (DeSoto County’s) DART bus back in December 2018 after I gave up driving. It was one of the best decisions that I could make. At that time there were two DART buses and three drivers that took turns driving. The daily schedule seemed to be very convenient for every one to use; as for me, I could catch the bus out in front of our entrance to Arcadia Village at 8:30 a.m. and go down to the Senior Friendship Center, where we have an exercise class and lunch on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. A great way to get out to socialize, play games or other entertainment. Then catch the bus back at 12 p.m.
However, the bus was the only transportation for a lot of people in order for them to get to the health department, to the hospital, to get groceries, or even get to their job. Now, one of the buses has been down for two months and the other one month. And when we call to find out when it will be running, they can’t tell us. So that means there are a lot of people that can’t even get out of their home to enjoy life. Maybe it is time for the community and elected officials to start addressing issues that have come up in some of the letters that have been in the Arcadian for and against the Mosaic settlement.
Ellen Davis
Arcadia
